Marquee Pullman adds Studio 666 and Butter Friday Feb. 25

 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 - 18:00 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Scene from Butter

Only one new :wide"  film this weekend, as fans prepare for The Batman, which will open Thursday evening March 3 prior to its official starting dat

e of March 4. 

Studio 666 merges music and the supernatural as Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album. Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Some cinemas will open the high school teen film , Butter and  the animated, Transmania

BUTTER

 

Butter is a smart, funny high school junior who happens to be obese. He secretly befriends the prettiest girl in school via social media by pretending to be a jock from another school. As Butter struggles with bullying and self-esteem at school, he plans an incredible social media stunt that will risk his life but gain him attention and popularity. As the day arrives can he really do it?

HOTEL TRANSLYVANIA: Transformania


Drac's Pack is back, like you've never seen them before. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be the final chapter of the successful franchise from Sony Pictures Animation, with the first three installments grossing over $1.3 billion at the global box office. Franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer, alongside Michelle Murdocca and Selena Gomez, who will also reprise her role as Dracula's daughter, Mavis.

FLASHBACK: Space Jam   ($5.00), Sun/Wed

The ORIGINAL! Aliens from outer space want to force Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends to work in their amusement park. So naturally Bugs challenges the aliens to a basketball game (don’t ask), but to win they need the world’s greatest athlete, Michael Jordan. This live-action animation comedy also features Larry Bird, Daffy Duck, Charles Barkley and Bill Murray. (“Whoa, I don’t play defense!”) Rated P

 

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Huntington, WV

 

Poster of ButterTRAILER ▶

BUTTER   PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Alex Kersting, Mira Sorvino, Annabeth Gish, Mykelti Williamson, Brian Van Holt, McKaley Miller, Monte Markham, Jack Griffo, Ravi Patel

DIRECTOR
Paul A. Kaufman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; Drug Use; Mature Thematic Content; Teen Partying; Thematic Material Involving Suicide3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM


Poster of Studio 666TRAILER ▶

STUDIO 666   R

Horror/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Dave Grohl, Whitney Cummings, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee

DIRECTOR
BJ McDonnell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of The CursedTRAILER ▶

THE CURSEDR

Horror
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose Daly

DIRECTOR
Sean Ellis

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM


Poster of DogTRAILER ▶

DOG    PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene Blevins

DIRECTOR
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:00PM9:30PM


Poster of UnchartedTRAILER ▶

UNCHARTED      PG-13

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali

DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM


Poster of BlacklightTRAILER ▶

BLACKLIGHT    PG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith

DIRECTOR
Mark Williams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of Death on the NileTRAILER ▶

DEATH ON THE NILE   PG-13

Drama
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM

Poster of Marry MeTRAILER ▶

MARRY ME   PG-13

Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma

DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM

Poster of jackass foreverTRAILER ▶

JACKASS FOREVER   R

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney

DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM


Poster of MoonfallTRAILER ▶

MOONFALL    PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 00 min.

CAST
Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald Sutherland

DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence9:20PM


TransformaniaTRAILER ▶

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA    PG

Animation
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher

DIRECTOR
Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor4:40PM7:00PM


Poster of ScreamTRAILER ▶

SCREAM   R

Horror
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy

DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:45PM


Poster of Sing 2TRAILER ▶

SING 2   PG

Animation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams

DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM


No Way HomeTRAILER ▶

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME   PG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM

Poster of EncantoTRAILER ▶

ENCANTO  PG

Animation/Family
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, Maluma

DIRECTOR
Byron Howard, Jared Bush

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Some Thematic Material3:20PM6:00PM9:10PM

 