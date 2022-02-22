Marquee Pullman adds Studio 666 and Butter Friday Feb. 25

Only one new :wide" film this weekend, as fans prepare for The Batman, which will open Thursday evening March 3 prior to its official starting dat

e of March 4.

Studio 666 merges music and the supernatural as Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album. Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Some cinemas will open the high school teen film , Butter and the animated, Transmania

BUTTER

Butter is a smart, funny high school junior who happens to be obese. He secretly befriends the prettiest girl in school via social media by pretending to be a jock from another school. As Butter struggles with bullying and self-esteem at school, he plans an incredible social media stunt that will risk his life but gain him attention and popularity. As the day arrives can he really do it?

HOTEL TRANSLYVANIA: Transformania





Drac's Pack is back, like you've never seen them before. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be the final chapter of the successful franchise from Sony Pictures Animation, with the first three installments grossing over $1.3 billion at the global box office. Franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer, alongside Michelle Murdocca and Selena Gomez, who will also reprise her role as Dracula's daughter, Mavis.

FLASHBACK: Space Jam ($5.00), Sun/Wed

The ORIGINAL! Aliens from outer space want to force Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends to work in their amusement park. So naturally Bugs challenges the aliens to a basketball game (don’t ask), but to win they need the world’s greatest athlete, Michael Jordan. This live-action animation comedy also features Larry Bird, Daffy Duck, Charles Barkley and Bill Murray. (“Whoa, I don’t play defense!”) Rated P

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Huntington, WV

TRAILER ▶

BUTTER PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













STUDIO 666 R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE CURSED R

CAST

DIRECTOR













DOG PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













UNCHARTED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













BLACKLIGHT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













DEATH ON THE NILE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









MARRY ME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









JACKASS FOREVER R

CAST

DIRECTOR













MOONFALL PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













SCREAM R

CAST

DIRECTOR













SING 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ENCANTO PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Drama1 hr. 52 min.Alex Kersting, Mira Sorvino, Annabeth Gish, Mykelti Williamson, Brian Van Holt, McKaley Miller, Monte Markham, Jack Griffo, Ravi PatelPaul A. KaufmanHorror/Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Dave Grohl, Whitney Cummings, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami JaffeeBJ McDonnellHorror1 hr. 52 min.Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose DalySean EllisComedy1 hr. 41 min.Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene BlevinsReid Carolin, Channing TatumAction/Adventure1 hr. 56 min.Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia AliRuben FleischerAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 45 min.Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John SmithMark WilliamsDrama2 hr. 07 min.Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth BranaghKenneth BranaghComedy, Romance1 hr. 52 min.Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, MalumaKat CoiroAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 36 min.Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerneyJeff TremaineAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 00 min.Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald SutherlandRoland EmmerichAnimation1 hr. 27 min.Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran DrescherJennifer Kluska, Derek DrymonHorror1 hr. 54 min.Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin SavoyMatt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler GilletAnimation, Musical1 hr. 50 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell WilliamsGarth JenningsAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy2 hr. 28 min.Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony RevoloriJon WattsAnimation/Family1 hr. 49 min.Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, MalumaByron Howard, Jared Bush