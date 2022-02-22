Most read
Marquee Pullman adds Studio 666 and Butter Friday Feb. 25
Studio 666 merges music and the supernatural as Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album. Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.
Some cinemas will open the high school teen film , Butter and the animated, Transmania
BUTTER
Butter is a smart, funny high school junior who happens to be obese. He secretly befriends the prettiest girl in school via social media by pretending to be a jock from another school. As Butter struggles with bullying and self-esteem at school, he plans an incredible social media stunt that will risk his life but gain him attention and popularity. As the day arrives can he really do it?
HOTEL TRANSLYVANIA: Transformania
Drac's Pack is back, like you've never seen them before. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be the final chapter of the successful franchise from Sony Pictures Animation, with the first three installments grossing over $1.3 billion at the global box office. Franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer, alongside Michelle Murdocca and Selena Gomez, who will also reprise her role as Dracula's daughter, Mavis.
FLASHBACK: Space Jam ($5.00), Sun/Wed
The ORIGINAL! Aliens from outer space want to force Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes friends to work in their amusement park. So naturally Bugs challenges the aliens to a basketball game (don’t ask), but to win they need the world’s greatest athlete, Michael Jordan. This live-action animation comedy also features Larry Bird, Daffy Duck, Charles Barkley and Bill Murray. (“Whoa, I don’t play defense!”) Rated P
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
Huntington, WV
BUTTER PG-13Drama
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Alex Kersting, Mira Sorvino, Annabeth Gish, Mykelti Williamson, Brian Van Holt, McKaley Miller, Monte Markham, Jack Griffo, Ravi Patel
DIRECTOR
Paul A. Kaufman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAlcohol Use; Drug Use; Mature Thematic Content; Teen Partying; Thematic Material Involving Suicide3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
STUDIO 666 RHorror/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Dave Grohl, Whitney Cummings, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee
DIRECTOR
BJ McDonnell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CURSEDRHorror
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose Daly
DIRECTOR
Sean Ellis
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DOG PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene Blevins
DIRECTOR
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
UNCHARTED PG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali
DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:20PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
BLACKLIGHT PG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
DEATH ON THE NILE PG-13Drama
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
MARRY ME PG-13Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
JACKASS FOREVER RAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney
DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
MOONFALL PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 00 min.
CAST
Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Donald Sutherland
DIRECTOR
Roland Emmerich
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Drug Use; Strong Language; Violence9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA PGAnimation
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher
DIRECTOR
Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor4:40PM7:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SCREAM RHorror
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SING 2 PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM
TRAILER ▶
ENCANTO PGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Byron Howard, Jared Bush
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Some Thematic Material3:20PM6:00PM9:10PM