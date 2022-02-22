Most read
Marshall Health to host open interviews for nurses
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 - 18:45 Updated 15 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Openings include experienced and entry-level nursing positions in Huntington and clinic offices throughout the region. Participating departments include cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, and pediatrics.
Marshall Health offers excellent benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance; retirement contribution matching; annual leave; as well as several employer-paid benefits.
Applicants should bring several copies of their resume as well as a list of references.
For more information, contact Marshall Health at 304-691-1653 or jobs@marshallhealth.org. Visit www.marshallhealth.org/jobs for a list of open positions and benefit information.