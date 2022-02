WV Marquee Cinema Daily Times

This week the major studios are sitting on stand by in deference to the March 3-4 opening of The Batman. Uncharted ($23.5 million) will retain the top of the box office chart followed by the second outing for Dog ($8.8 million), according to Boxoffice. No Way Home, Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever, round out the the Top 5 forecast.

The limited release of "Cyrano" will barely overshadow the wide release of "Studio 666." "Cyrano's" limited release does not include any cinemas in our region.