Marshall to present two new art exhibitions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s 36th Annual Juried Student Exhibition will be on view March 8-31 in the Birke Art Gallery, located in Smith Hall on the Huntington campus. The exhibit features students’ best artworks from throughout the past two years, as selected by an outside juror.

Meanwhile, Indeterminacy and the Measurement Problem by artist Gabe Michael Kenney will be on view Feb. 28-March 17 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located in the Visual Arts Center on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.

“For students in the School of Art and Design, (the Annual Juried Student Exhibition) is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year,” Gallery Director Jamie Platt said. “This show is a unique opportunity for student artists. Testing their artwork in an arena of their peers outside of an assignment is something many of these students have not had a chance to do yet. It is exciting to watch them practicing the skill of public presentation that will be a big part of their professional lives.”

Eight of the artworks will be awarded cash prizes totaling $3,000. This year’s juror is artist and educator Danielle Riede, who grew up in the United States and Iceland, received her Master of Fine Arts in Painting from Virginia Commonwealth University and studied with Daniel Buren at the Kunstakademie Duesseldorf.

Riede’s international exhibition record includes galleries and museums in Mexico City, Athens, Berlin, New York, and many other cities. Riede is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Fellowship, the Virginia Commission for the Arts Fellowship in Sculpture and a New Frontiers Grant from Indiana University. She is currently the Randolph H. Deer Professor of Painting at Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI (Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis).

The public is invited to a reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. Awards will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The awards presentation will be simulcast to Instagram @marshalluartanddesign.

The Birke Art Gallery is open to the public. For gallery hours, please call 304-696-4312 or visit the website. https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/.

The Indeterminacy and the Measurement Problem exhibit in the Carroll Gallery features the works of Kenney of Columbus, Ohio, in a cerebral, mixed-media installation combining printmaking, sculpture and performance. Kenney is a conceptual artist interested in the role of consciousness in day-to-day perception. His artworks are inspired by research into “the Observer Effect,” the disturbance of an observed system by the act of observation.

The public is invited to a reception for Indeterminacy and the Measurement Problem, where visitors to the gallery will have an opportunity to engage with the artist. The reception will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Kenney will stage a performance during the reception, and immediately following the reception, he will give a talk about his work in Room 209 of the Visual Arts Center. For those who cannot attend in person but would like to watch the artist talk, there will be a virtual option at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Admission is free, but registration is required at https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and-events/ . Gallery hours are 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All events are free and open to the public. Masks are required in both galleries regardless of vaccination status. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all events are subject to change. For updated information, call 304-696-7299 or visit the website. https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/.