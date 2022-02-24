The Lifestyle Film Festival to Celebrate Food, Fashion, and Music at the Keth Albee Performing Arts Center

HUNTINGTON, WV – The Marshall Artists Series will continue to showcase their new projector and sound system at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center with the new Lifestyle Film Festival sponsored by ZMM Architects. This six-film screening March 3-6, 2022 , will enrich audiences in all things food, fashion, and music giving the Huntington community a chance to dive deeper into these facets of art.

Roadrunner: A film about chef, writer, adventurer, and provocateur Anthony Bourdain, is an intimate, behind-the -scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

ROADRUNNER shows Thursday Mar. 3 @ 5:30 p.m. – 1 hr. 59 mins.

The Gospel According to André chronicles the life of recently deceased African American fashion editor André Leon Talley through interviews and archival footage. This documentary traces his career from his youth in the segregated South to his work at W and Vogue to his enduring influence today. Featuring interviews with fashion icons such as Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, and Diane von Furstenberg, this documentary takes audiences through Talley’s journey of becoming a fashion icon.

The Gospel According to André shows Friday, Mar. 4 @ 5:30 p.m. – 1 hr. 33mins.

Very Ralph: this documentary follows Ralph Lauren as he enters his sixth decade in business and reflects on his journey as a boy from the Bronx, who didn’t know what a fashion designer was, to becoming the emblem of American style all around the world. With an uncanny ability to turn his dreams into reality, Ralph Lauren has built a global powerhouse out of his aspirations, becoming a living embodiment of American optimism and the American dream.

Very Ralph Shows Friday, Mar. 4 @ 7:30 p.m. – 1hr. 48 mins.

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne shares inside perspectives from the A-list Champagne houses and features some very familiar faces. Exploring England’s early connections to bubbly, from Churchill’s love of Pol Roger to the Bond franchise – this lighthearted documentary returns some much-needed celebration to our lives and provides a modern twist on Anglo-French relations.

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne shows Saturday, Mar. 5 @ 5:30 p.m. – 1hr. 28 mins.

JULIA tells the story of legendary cookbook author and television superstar, Julia Child, who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even women. Using never-before-seen archival footage, the film traces Julia Child’s surprising path from her struggles to create and publish the revolutionary Mastering of French Cooking which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, to her empowering story of a woman who found fame in her 50’s, and her calling as an unlikely television sensation.

JULIA shows Saturday Mar. 5 @ 7:30 p.m. – 1hr. 35 mins.

THE APOLLO: What began as a refuge for marginalized artists emerged as a hallowed hall of black excellence and empowerment. This documentary chronicles the legacy of New York City’s landmark Apollo Theater, covering the rich history of the storied performance space over its 85 years. The films reflect on the struggle of black lives in America, the role that art plays in that struggle, and the part the Apollo Theatre continues to play in the cultural conversation.

THE APOLLO shows Sunday Mar. 6, @ 2:30 p.m. – 1hr. 42 mins

Passes for the Lifestyle Film Festival for all six films are available in advance for $45 by calling 304-696-6656. Tickets or individual films are NOT sold in advance but will be available for purchase 1 hour before the film at the Keith Albee Theatre. Tickets for the Lifestyle Film Festival are $10.00 per film and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule visit www.marshallartisseries.org.