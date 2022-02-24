Most read
Marshall University to host Diversity Sing for Black History Month
Thursday, February 24, 2022 - 18:50 Updated 8 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The sing is a change from the university’s annual Diversity Breakfast, which has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns with large crowds in an indoor space.
An official welcome will be given by Marshall President Brad D. Smith, followed by music led by Dr. Briana Nannen, assistant professor of choral music education and coordinator of music education. Hot morning beverages and appetizers will also be available.
The event is slated to run 45 minutes, is free and open to the public and will take place regardless of weather conditions. Media are invited and encouraged to attend.