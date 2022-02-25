WV Senators Condemn Russia's Ukranian Invasion

Sen. Shelly Moore Capitol (R) stated:

" I am concerned for the free people of Ukraine, and it is critical that we stand with them and support them during this time. The free world must never accept when a country invades another sovereign nation. Make no mistake: Despite Vladimir Putin’s misleading words, this is an invasion, and his actions will undoubtedly harm innocent people. We must lead on behalf of our NATO allies and those who cherish freedom to ensure the actions we take prevent a tyrant from overthrowing a free and sovereign democracy. While I believe that President Biden’s words have been ineffective, too late, and too passive for the current situation, we must unify and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Cybersecurity Subcommittee, called the invasion and act of war on Ukraine:

“Russia’s invasion is a blatant act of war against Ukraine. This is an unacceptable attack and puts our allies in the region at risk. Protecting the rights and stability of self-determining nations around the world is a long-held American priority and cannot be forgotten. In response to the direct invasion of a sovereign state, the United States and our allies around the globe must take immediate action and impose crippling sanctions to address Russia’s anti-democratic, aggressive actions. Vladimir Putin has made his intentions clear and is now acting on his longtime and dangerous ambitions. The United States will not tolerate this reprehensible behavior, and there will and must be consequences. Vladimir Putin has shown us who he is and we cannot try to appease him or sacrifice our national security and that of our allies.”



