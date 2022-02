Feb. 28 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-01 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTIONS 147.02, 202.20 AND 1340.04 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING ARTICLE 147-HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION, ARTICLE 202-GENERAL PROVISIONS OF EMPLOYEE PROVISIONS, AND ARTICLE 1340-OUTDOOR DINING AND OUTDOOR SERVICE OF ALCOHOL, TO PROHIBIT DISCRIMINATION BASED ON CERTAIN PROTECTIVE HAIRSTYLES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh





6. Resolution re: #2022-R-01 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A PROJECT SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS GRANT FROM THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2022-R-08 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE MAYOR’S APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES D. SHAW TO THE HUNTINGTON HOUSING AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

8. Good & Welfare

9. Adjournment