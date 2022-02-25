Marshall School of Medicine announces Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award winners

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced its 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Award winners Feb. 23 during a virtual ceremony.

“Our Multicultural Advisory Committee initiated these awards in 2015 to recognize outstanding schools of medicine and pharmacy staff members, residents and students who best create a safe, positive and nurturing environment that promotes achievement for all, said Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., associate dean for diversity and inclusion.

The 2022 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award winners are as follows:

The Drs. Joseph B. and Omayma T. Touma Excellence in Diversity Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has made major, innovative and cumulatively outstanding contributions to enhance the practice of equality and diversity while devoting a major portion of their professional career to the effort.

Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., vice president and dean of the School of Medicine

The Pharmacy Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Award recognizes a Marshall University School of Pharmacy student who promotes and supports the needs, values and respect of underrepresented

communities and who is sensitive to the issues of diversity and takes action to promote the ideals of

inclusion, equity and community.

Simeon Cullens, third-year pharmacy student

The Diversity and Inclusion Excellence in Student Service Award recognizes fourth-year medical students who have gone above and beyond their medical school commitment to mentor and encourage ethnic minorities and individuals from the most deprived areas to pursue their dreams of becoming physicians.

Jacob Kilgore, fourth-year medical student

Japri Miller, fourth-year medical student

The Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Award recognizes a medical student, faculty, resident or staff member who has demonstrated a commitment to diversity by serving as a role model and by contributing to the education of the schools of medicine and pharmacy community regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) individuals and issues.

Conner Levy, fourth-year medical student

Mitchell “Mitch” Shelton, fourth-year medical student

Caroline Fresch, third-year medical student

The Excellence through Diversity Award is given to faculty, resident, staff or alumni who go above and beyond to exemplify valuing people and the diversity goals of the schools of medicine and pharmacy through their participation and involvement with diverse individuals, groups and outreach programs while also providing leadership to encourage meaningful interaction and activities among diverse groups to improve campus climate.