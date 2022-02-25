Marshall Granted Temporary Injunction to Leave CUSA

Following a dispute with Conference USA over its withdrawal date from the league, Marshall University filed for and was granted a temporary injunction allowing it to proceed with its planned departure and proceed with its joining of the Sunbelt Conference this summer. CUSA had taken the matter to arbitration, but Marshall contends that arbitration is not binding for "withdrawal" disputes and CUSA did not have such a clause at the time of its admission to the conference.

The lawsuit seeks to leave early this summer and Conference USA has declined to negotiate the school's departure.

Marshall filed for the declaratory judgment in Cabell County Circuit Court. A PDF copy may be downloaded by clicking below.