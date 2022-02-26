Most read
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- Feb. 28 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- Dreyfuse Seeks Dismissal of 2012 Murder Indictment
- IMAGES: Fans Celebrate Asian Pop Culture
- Marshall School of Medicine announces Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award winners
Early Weekend Boxoffice Estimates: #1 Uncharted, #2 Dog
Saturday, February 26, 2022 - 23:47 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
No Way Home, Death on the Nile, Jackass Forever, and Studio 666 follow the Friday estimates in that order, according to figures released by Box Office Mojo.