Early Weekend Boxoffice Estimates: #1 Uncharted, #2 Dog

 Saturday, February 26, 2022 - 23:47 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

Friday boxoffice estimates follow the forecasts with Uncharted in the top position and Dog a runner up gobbling about half the attendance of Uncharted.  Dog has a family oriented spin, so Saturday will likely see Dog tracking more closely to Uncharted. 

No Way Home, Death on the Nile, Jackass Forever, and Studio 666 follow the Friday estimates in that order, according to figures released by Box Office Mojo. 