Hold Overs Dominate Weekend Boxoffice Tally

"Studio 666" and "Cyrano" barely cracked the weekend boxoffice Top Ten before "The Batman" tentpole lights up the sky March 3-4. "Uncharted" held #1 with $23.2 million and "Dog" held second place with a $10.1 million second week gross.

Moviegoers continued patronizing hold over as the #3-#7 slots were taken by "No Way Home," "Death on the Nile," "Sing 2" and "Marry Me," ranging from $1.8 million to $5.7 million. "Studio 666" debuted with $1.5 million tally followed by "Cyrano," in limited release at $1.4 million.

"Scream" rounds out the Top Ten. "The Godfather" (in very limited re-release) came in at number 11.

Estimates are supplied by Boxoffice.