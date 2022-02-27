Hold Overs Dominate Weekend Boxoffice Tally

 Sunday, February 27, 2022 - 17:27 Updated 2 hours ago
"Studio 666" and "Cyrano" barely cracked the weekend boxoffice Top Ten  before "The Batman" tentpole lights up the sky March 3-4. "Uncharted" held #1 with $23.2 million and "Dog" held second place with a $10.1 million second week gross.

Moviegoers continued patronizing hold over as the #3-#7 slots were taken by "No Way Home," "Death on the Nile," "Sing 2" and "Marry Me," ranging from $1.8 million to $5.7 million. "Studio 666" debuted with $1.5 million tally followed by "Cyrano," in limited release at $1.4 million. 

"Scream"   rounds out the Top Ten.  "The Godfather" (in very limited re-release) came in at number 11.

Estimates are supplied by Boxoffice. 