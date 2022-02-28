Most read
Annual HerdCon event to take place Saturday
The event will feature a variety of pop culture events including more than 50 vendor and artist tables and a cosplay contest hosted by featured guest and HerdCon Cosplayer-in-Residence, Alicia Lewis of Kiss a Frog Cosplay.
Other events and activities include table-top and collectible card gaming, guest speaker panels, live music, local food trucks, a guest appearance by Wonder Woman of Slay that Cosplay, virtual Quick Draw with local artist JR Earles, and a featured guest appearance by Batman and the Batmobile of Heroes-4-Hire, taking place from from 12 - 4 p.m. on the plaza.
For cosplay contest details, gaming and panel schedules, and lists of participating vendors and sponsors, please visit www.marshall.edu/herdcon.
The event is free to the public. Limited VIP packages are available for $25 and include a souvenir ticket, event T-shirt, artist print, and HerdCon and sponsor swag! VIP packages are available at www.marshall.edu/herdcon under the Merch tab.
To get into the comicon spirit, event organizers are hosting a free HerdCon Song Along pre-con event at 6:30 pm. on Friday, March 4, on the Memorial Student Center Plaza, hosted by Tammy Faye Sinclair and featuring HerdCon musical guests Katwoman Cosplay and Cecaelia Smith. Guests can pick up their VIP packages, event T-shirts and other collectible HerdCon items during the Song Along event.
Sign up to perform at the Song Along at https://marshall.libwizard.com/f/herdcon_songalong. For event questions, comments or to sign up to volunteer, contact herdcon@marshall.edu.