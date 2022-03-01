Home Dates Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, App State Highlight 2022 Football Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Sun Belt Conference office unveiled its 2022 football schedules Tuesday, which has the Thundering competing in the league's East Division.



Marshall will be joined in the East by App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and Old Dominion.

In the West will be Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, Troy, Texas State, South Alabama and Southern Miss.

The Thundering Herd will open its season at home against Norfolk State (Saturday, September 3), before hitting the road for games at Notre Dame (Saturday, September 10), Bowling Green (Saturday, September 17) and Troy (Saturday, September 24). The game against the Trojans will serve as MU's conference opener.

Marshall's final non-conference game of the regular season will be a Saturday, October 1 date against Gardner-Webb inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd was originally scheduled to play App State in a non-league game, but MU's shift in conference affiliation made it necessary to find a last-minute replacement.

The Thundering Herd will then host defending Sun Belt champion Louisiana on Wednesday, October 12, before finishing the season with six consecutive Saturday games: at James Madison (October 22), home versus Coastal Carolina (October 29), at Old Dominion (November 5), home versus App State (November 12), at Georgia Southern (November 19) and home versus Georgia State (November 26).

Louisiana, Coastal Carolina and App State will all come Joan C. Edwards Stadium next season on the heels of a combined 34-7 overall record in 2021.

"Our organization is excited about the opportunity to compete in the Sun Belt Conference," said Marshall head coach

. "We have a lot of work to do to prepare for the upcoming challenges. Our immediate focus is on what we need to do today in order to continue to close the gap.

"While this new conference creates a lot of excitement and new engagement for our fans and community, we have to continue to prepare one day at a time … with laser focus on improving! This will be a very exciting transition and we look forward to this season and many more to come!"

The conference championship game will be played Saturday, December 3.

Kickoff times and networks for the Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Bowling Green and Louisiana games will be selected in early June and will be announced by the league office. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

2022 Marshall Football Schedule

Saturday, September 3 NORFOLK STATE

Saturday, September 10 at Notre Dame

Saturday, September 17 at Bowling Green

Saturday, September 24 at Troy*

Saturday, October 1 GARDNER-WEBB

Wednesday, October 12 LOUISIANA*

Saturday, October 22 at James Madison*

Saturday, October 29 COASTAL CAROLINA*

Saturday, November 5 at Old Dominion*

Saturday, November 12 APP STATE*

Saturday, November 19 at Georgia Southern*

Saturday, November 26 GEORGIA STATE*