"The Batman" showtimes announced for Pullman 16

Hailed as the best Cape Crusader entry, "The Batman" takes director Matt ("Cloverfield") Reeves "reimagination" into megaplexes this weekend. Robert Pattinson, as the Dark Knight, has been compared to Michael Keaton even as critics predict some fan division, Pattinson's Batman is an angry, simmering character perfectly suited to the story being told.

Critics have placed "The Batman" among a list of iconic superhero flicks, including "Avengers Endgame," "Dark Knight," and "Spiderman No Way Home."

Immersed in heavy overtones, Variety's Peter Depruge wrote that director Matt ("Cloverfield") Reeves "Goes darker than “The Dark Knight,” deadlier than “No Time to Die” and longer than “Dune” with a serious-minded Batman stand-alone of his own. Leaning in to those elements doesn’t automatically mean audiences will embrace Reeves’ vision. But this grounded, frequently brutal and nearly three-hour film noir registers among the best of the genre, even if — or more aptly, because — what makes the film so great is its willingness to dismantle and interrogate the very concept of superheroes."

Patttinson, known for "The Twilight Saga" and "Tenet, " stakes his claim in the footsteps of Michael Keaton , Christen Bale, and Ben Affleck, ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, Bruce Wayne/Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.





BATMAN

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld.

CASABLANCA

World War II love story and Best Picture Oscar® winner starring Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on (“Here’s looking at you, kid”). When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. (“I’m shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.”) .

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Huntington, WV

FLASHBACK ... Sun./Wed. Only $5.00

TRAILER ▶

CASABLANCA (1942) PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Drama, Romance1 hr. 42 min.Humphery Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henried, Claude Rains, Conrad VeidtMichael Curtiz

Starts Friday (Advance Showings Thursday)

THE BATMAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













STUDIO 666 R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE CURSED R

CAST

DIRECTOR













DOG PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













UNCHARTED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













BLACKLIGHT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













DEATH ON THE NILE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













MARRY ME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













JACKASS FOREVER R

CAST

DIRECTOR













HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













SCREAM R

CAST

DIRECTOR













SING 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













ENCANTO PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure2 hr. 55 min.Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery WrightMatt ReevesHorror/Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Dave Grohl, Whitney Cummings, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami JaffeeBJ McDonnellHorror1 hr. 52 min.Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose DalySean EllisComedy1 hr. 41 min.Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene BlevinsReid Carolin, Channing TatumAction/Adventure1 hr. 56 min.Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia AliRuben FleischerAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 45 min.Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John SmithMark WilliamsDrama2 hr. 07 min.Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth BranaghKenneth BranaghComedy, Romance1 hr. 52 min.Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, MalumaKat CoiroAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 36 min.Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerneyJeff TremaineAnimation1 hr. 27 min.Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran DrescherJennifer Kluska, Derek DrymonHorror1 hr. 54 min.Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin SavoyMatt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler GilletAnimation, Musical1 hr. 50 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell WilliamsGarth JenningsAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy2 hr. 28 min.Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony RevoloriJon WattsAnimation/Family1 hr. 49 min.Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, MalumaByron Howard, Jared Bush