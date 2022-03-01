"The Batman" showtimes announced for Pullman 16

 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 - 16:35 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"The Batman" showtimes announced for Pullman 16
(C) Warner Bros./D.C. Comics

Hailed as the best Cape Crusader entry, "The Batman" takes director Matt ("Cloverfield") Reeves "reimagination" into  megaplexes this weekend. Robert Pattinson, as the Dark Knight, has been compared to Michael Keaton even as critics predict some fan division, Pattinson's  Batman is an angry, simmering character perfectly suited to the story being told.

Critics have placed "The Batman" among a list of iconic superhero flicks, including "Avengers Endgame," "Dark Knight," and "Spiderman No Way Home."

Immersed in heavy overtones, Variety's Peter Depruge wrote that director Matt ("Cloverfield") Reeves "Goes darker than “The Dark Knight,” deadlier than “No Time to Die” and longer than “Dune” with a serious-minded Batman stand-alone of his own. Leaning in to those elements doesn’t automatically mean audiences will embrace Reeves’ vision. But this grounded, frequently brutal and nearly three-hour film noir registers among the best of the genre, even if — or more aptly, because — what makes the film so great is its willingness to dismantle and interrogate the very concept of superheroes."

Patttinson, known for "The Twilight Saga" and "Tenet, " stakes his claim in the footsteps of Michael Keaton , Christen Bale, and Ben Affleck, ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, Bruce Wayne/Batman  must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.


Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld.

CASABLANCA 

World War II love story and Best Picture Oscar® winner starring Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on (“Here’s looking at you, kid”). When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. (“I’m shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.”) . 

 

Poster of Casablanca (1942)TRAILER ▶

CASABLANCA (1942)PG

Drama, Romance
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Humphery Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henried, Claude Rains, Conrad Veidt

DIRECTOR
Michael Curtiz

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Violence3:30PM7:00PM

 

 

 

Starts Friday (Advance Showings Thursday)

Poster of The BatmanTRAILER ▶

THE BATMANPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright

DIRECTOR
Matt Reeves

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence3:45PM4:15PM4:45PM5:15PM7:30PM8:00PM8:30PM9:00PM


Poster of Studio 666TRAILER ▶

STUDIO 666R

Horror/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Dave Grohl, Whitney Cummings, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee

DIRECTOR
BJ McDonnell

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of The CursedTRAILER ▶

THE CURSEDR

Horror
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose Daly

DIRECTOR
Sean Ellis

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM


Poster of DogTRAILER ▶

DOGPG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene Blevins

DIRECTOR
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM


Poster of UnchartedTRAILER ▶

UNCHARTEDPG-13

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali

DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM


Poster of BlacklightTRAILER ▶

BLACKLIGHTPG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith

DIRECTOR
Mark Williams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of Death on the NileTRAILER ▶

DEATH ON THE NILEPG-13

Drama
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM


Poster of Marry MeTRAILER ▶

MARRY ME  PG-13

Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma

DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM


Poster of jackass foreverTRAILER ▶

JACKASS FOREVER   R

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney

DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM


TransformaniaTRAILER ▶

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA   PG

Animation
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher

DIRECTOR
Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor4:40PM


Poster of ScreamTRAILER ▶

SCREAM   R

Horror
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy

DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:45PM


Poster of Sing 2TRAILER ▶

SING 2PG

Animation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams

DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM


No Way HomeTRAILER ▶

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM


Poster of EncantoTRAILER ▶

ENCANTO   PG

Animation/Family
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, Maluma

DIRECTOR
Byron Howard, Jared Bush

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Some Thematic Material3:20PM6:00PM9:10P

 