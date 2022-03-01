Most read
"The Batman" showtimes announced for Pullman 16
Critics have placed "The Batman" among a list of iconic superhero flicks, including "Avengers Endgame," "Dark Knight," and "Spiderman No Way Home."
Immersed in heavy overtones, Variety's Peter Depruge wrote that director Matt ("Cloverfield") Reeves "Goes darker than “The Dark Knight,” deadlier than “No Time to Die” and longer than “Dune” with a serious-minded Batman stand-alone of his own. Leaning in to those elements doesn’t automatically mean audiences will embrace Reeves’ vision. But this grounded, frequently brutal and nearly three-hour film noir registers among the best of the genre, even if — or more aptly, because — what makes the film so great is its willingness to dismantle and interrogate the very concept of superheroes."
Patttinson, known for "The Twilight Saga" and "Tenet, " stakes his claim in the footsteps of Michael Keaton , Christen Bale, and Ben Affleck, ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, Bruce Wayne/Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.
BATMAN
Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld.
CASABLANCA
World War II love story and Best Picture Oscar® winner starring Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on (“Here’s looking at you, kid”). When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. (“I’m shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.”) .
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
Huntington, WV
FLASHBACK ... Sun./Wed. Only $5.00
CASABLANCA (1942)PGDrama, Romance
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Humphery Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henried, Claude Rains, Conrad Veidt
DIRECTOR
Michael Curtiz
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Violence3:30PM7:00PM
Starts Friday (Advance Showings Thursday)TRAILER ▶
THE BATMANPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright
DIRECTOR
Matt Reeves
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence3:45PM4:15PM4:45PM5:15PM7:30PM8:00PM8:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
STUDIO 666RHorror/Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Dave Grohl, Whitney Cummings, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee
DIRECTOR
BJ McDonnell
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DGory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CURSEDRHorror
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose Daly
DIRECTOR
Sean Ellis
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DOGPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene Blevins
DIRECTOR
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
UNCHARTEDPG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali
DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
BLACKLIGHTPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
DEATH ON THE NILEPG-13Drama
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
MARRY ME PG-13Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
JACKASS FOREVER RAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney
DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA PGAnimation
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher
DIRECTOR
Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Rude Humor4:40PM
TRAILER ▶
SCREAM RHorror
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SING 2PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM
TRAILER ▶
ENCANTO PGAnimation/Family
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Angie Cepeda, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Byron Howard, Jared Bush
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Some Thematic Material3:20PM6:00PM9:10P