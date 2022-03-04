Freedom Friday Scheduled at Enslow Park

 Friday, March 4, 2022 - 03:02 Updated 54 min ago
Freedom Friday described as a time for reflection about the war in Ukraine and personal needs and interests begins at 6 p.m.  Friday, March 4 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Park Blvd. in Huntington. 

Pizza, guitars, special music, and prayers for the people of Ukraine will be part of this non-religious, non-political discussion. 

Small groups will be formed for deeper discussion and sentence prayers will close. There is no charge. All diversities are welcome.

"We very much want your wisdom , hopes and prayers for peace and love in America and the world," wrote Robert Bondurant in a Facebook posting. 

Freedom Friday is not affiliated with any religious denomination. 


 