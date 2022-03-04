Most read
Freedom Friday Scheduled at Enslow Park
Small groups will be formed for deeper discussion and sentence prayers will close. There is no charge. All diversities are welcome.
"We very much want your wisdom , hopes and prayers for peace and love in America and the world," wrote Robert Bondurant in a Facebook posting.
Freedom Friday is not affiliated with any religious denomination.