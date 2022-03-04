Sports Medicine Institute to provide medical coverage at state championships

The Marshall Sports Medicine Institute (MSMI) will begin providing athletic training coverage for all state championship sporting events played in southern West Virginia through a new partnership with West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC).

“This partnership fulfills one of our organization’s primary missions: to provide high quality sports medicine care to West Virginia’s student-athletes,” said Tom Belmaggio, director of MSMI. “Our staff is excited and honored to deliver first-class athletic training services beyond our local schools to athletes from across the state.”

At each tournament, MSMI athletic trainers will be on the sidelines available to care for athletes as needed for baseball, basketball, cross country, soccer, softball, track, volleyball and wrestling championship events. Depending on availability and event location, physician coverage may also be included.

“MSMI has provided highly qualified training services for many of our previous championships. This partnership will formalize the agreement between WVSSAC and MSMI. The winners in the agreement are the student-athletes of West Virginia,” Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, said.

MSMI also provides sports medicine-trained physician coverage to Marshall University’s Thundering Herd, as well as athletic training services to middle and high schools across four counties in the Tri-State area. For more information about the athletic training outreach program, call 304-691-1880. For more information about the WVSSAC, visit www.wvssac.org.

The Marshall Sports Medicine Institute is a collaborative initiative among Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health and Marshall Athletics.