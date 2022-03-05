Huntington 311 Going on Line

The City of Huntington has partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platform called Huntington WV 311 that will allow citizens to report qualit

y-of-life issues and submit city service requests or complaints.

With the free Huntington WV 311 mobile app and web tools, Huntington citizens will now be able to provide city staff with pictures, specific descriptions and more — valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently. In addition, the Huntington WV 311 platform provides city officials with a centralized service request management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging citizens throughout the process.

This partnership not only allows citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their neighborhood, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.

“The City of Huntington’s partnership with SeeClickFix to develop this useful tool for our citizens has been in the making for almost a year now,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “A small team of employees conducted brainstorming sessions during fall 2020 with other employees and found that, while service requests were being addressed, we could make the process more efficient for both our citizens and for the employees working on the requests.

“Huntington WV 311 has been built to meet the needs of our citizens to ensure their requests or complaints will be addressed in a transparent and timely manner. It also has been tested during the past several months with a group of community beta testers to gain feedback on how this system can be strengthened even more.”

The Huntington WV 311 mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can send reports by accessing seeclickfix.com. An online portal also will be available on the City of Huntington’s website (cityofhuntington.com) in the near future.