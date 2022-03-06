"The Batman" Surges Over $100 Million

"The Batman" exploded onto the domestic and international box office charts with a three day domestic box office prediction of $120 million, according to Deadline. On Friday, the Caped Crusader took in $54 million from international sources.

The film has garnered an A - grade on Cinema Score which is up from the B and B+ earned by "Justice League" and "Batman v. Superman."

Hold overs have remained strong as "Uncharted" ($12.4 million weekend), "Dog" ($6.45 million weekend), "Spider Man No Way Home" ($4.7 million ), and "Death on the Nile" ($2.9 million) round out the Top Five in Deadline's weekend estimates.

Meanwhile, the Art Director Guild handed out awards to "Dune" as best fantasy feature, "Nightmare Alley" as best period feature, "No Time to Die" as best contemporary feature and "Encanto" as best animated film. The American Cinema Editors (ACE) named "King Richard" as best drama, "Tick, Tick ...Boom" as best comedy and "Encanto" as best animated feature.