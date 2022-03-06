Most read
- Huntington 311 Now Available to Residents
- Wayne Comes from Behind for Victory
- Uncorked Wine Festival Canceled
- Highlanders Triumph Over Midland
- Dreyfuse Seeks Dismissal of 2012 Murder Indictment
- OPINION: Sheldon Richman - When History Begins - Russia, Ukraine & the U.S.
- March 7 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
"The Batman" Surges Over $100 Million
Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 05:38 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The film has garnered an A - grade on Cinema Score which is up from the B and B+ earned by "Justice League" and "Batman v. Superman."
Hold overs have remained strong as "Uncharted" ($12.4 million weekend), "Dog" ($6.45 million weekend), "Spider Man No Way Home" ($4.7 million ), and "Death on the Nile" ($2.9 million) round out the Top Five in Deadline's weekend estimates.
Meanwhile, the Art Director Guild handed out awards to "Dune" as best fantasy feature, "Nightmare Alley" as best period feature, "No Time to Die" as best contemporary feature and "Encanto" as best animated film. The American Cinema Editors (ACE) named "King Richard" as best drama, "Tick, Tick ...Boom" as best comedy and "Encanto" as best animated feature.