Two-thirds of Americans cannot find Ukraine on a map, according to a new survey, as the US prepares for a confrontation with Russia over the future of the former Soviet nation and urges Americans to leave as soon as possible.

In the same survey of over 2,000 Americans published on Wednesday EST, more than a quarter of respondents could not identify the US’s old cold war adversary, Russia, the world’s largest nation by land mass.

“Many US voters are getting a brush-up on Eastern European geography as Russian troops surround Ukraine on three sides and the Kremlin demands Western security concessions in exchange for backing down,” said Matthew Kendrick, an analyst at Morning Consult, the polling company.

“God created war so Americans would learn geography,” he added, referring to an apocryphal quip by American author Mark Twain.

