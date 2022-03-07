Most read
"The Batman" Soars to $128.5 Million
Among Batman films only "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises, " and "Batman v. Superman" have captured more than "The Batman," according to the Boxoffice analysis. It ranks fifth among March openings behind "Beauty and the Beast ($174.7)," "Batman v. Superman" ($166 million), "Captain Marvel ($153.5 million) and "The Hunger Games" (152.5 million).
"Spiderman No Way Home" dropped only 24% from the week previous earning it fourth place.
Following "The Batman" the Top Ten films are: "Uncharted" ($11 m), "Dog" ($6 m), "Spider Man No Way Home" ($4.4 m), "Death on the Nile" ($2.72 m), "Sing 2" ($1.5 m), "Jackass Forever" ($1.3 m), "Cyrano" ($682,000), "Scream" ($570,000) and "Marry Me" ($530,000).
Meanwhile, The Independent Spirit Awards were handed out over the weekend. "The Lost Daughter" captured Best Picture amongst nominees A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Novice and Zola.
Simon Rex won Best Male Lead for "Red Rocket," Taylour Paige, claimed Best Female Lead for "Zola", and Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Director for "The Lost Daughter."