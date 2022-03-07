Nester No-Hits Mastodons as Offense Explodes

tossed her first no-hitter in a Herd uniform as the offense exploded in an 11-0 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Thursday, at Dot Hicks Field.

The Thundering Herd improved to 9-5 overall while the Mastodons fall to 1-10.

Nester was in control from the beginning with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first and the first two of her 11 strikeouts. Marshall's offense then took over in the bottom of the first.

The Herd exploded for 10 runs and a team record 10 hits in the inning. The old record was nine hits in the sixth inning set back on May 12, 2005, against Western Michigan at the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Marshall won that game in a wild one, 13-12.

Freshman

got it started with a leadoff walk. Fifth-year senior

drove a single to left and then fifth-year senior

plated Love with a single to right field. Two batters later, freshman

sent Harrell and Pye home with a double to left, Lucas' first career double. Fifth-year senior

then hit a laser shot over the fence in right for a 2-run home run, her third of the year and 10th of her career. Marshall led 5-0.

The inning continued two batters later, and two outs on the board as senior

battled for a single to center on the ninth pitch of the at bat. Freshman

reached on an infield single to put two runners on for Love to make her second appearance of the inning. After Coleman stole second on the first pitch, Love belted the second pitch over the fence in right-center for a three-run home run, her second of the year.

The onslaught did not stop there as Harrell recorded her second hit of the inning with a double down the right field line. It was Harrell's 176th career hit, moving her into 18th place all-time at Marshall, and her 39th double putting her into a tie for eighth in the Herd career record book. Pye stepped up next and smashed a bomb over the fence in left for a two-run shot. It was Pye's team-leading fifth home run of the season and 20th of her career. The Stockton, California, native has also hit a home run in three-straight games.

The homer was the final run of the inning, however the 10th and record-breaking hit came after a pitching change as senior

ripped a single up the middle.

It was the second time this season that Marshall has scored 10 runs in an inning, the other coming against the Howard Bison on Feb. 25, also in the bottom of the first. The team record for most runs in an inning is 11 first set in the fifth inning on Feb, 23, 2008, against UC-Riverside. The mark was tied on March 6, 2010, in the first inning versus Delaware.

The Herd tied another team record with three home runs in one inning. The last time came on April 27 2019, at Middle Tennessee as

and

all went deep in the first inning.

Nester continued her dominant day with two more strikeouts in the second inning.

Marshall scored one final run in the bottom of the second. Sophomore

drew a one out walk and later crossed the plate after a single to right from Love.

Purdue Fort Wayne managed to load the bases in the top of the third. The first came on a dropped strike three as the batter was able to take first. One error and then a walk gave the Mastodons a chance to get on the scoreboard. However, Nester ended the inning with her seventh strikeout stranding all three runners on base.

Nester sat down all three batters in the fourth with strikeouts and then struck out the final batter of the game in the fifth. The no-hitter gave the redshirt junior her fourth shutout of the year.

For Nester, it was her second career no-hitter. The first came back on March 9, 2019, at the College of Charleston while pitching for North Carolina State. Nester also tallied her career-high in strikeouts in that contest with 15. It was Marshall's first no-hitter since

(2014-17) blanked the WKU Hilltoppers on May 11, 2017, at the Conference USA Tournament.

The Hillsville, Virginia, native has recorded six games this season with 10 or more strikeouts in just 11 outings and eight starts. Nester has 92 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched. The Marshall record for the fastest to reach 100 strikeouts to begin a season belongs to Dixon who set the mark in 2015. Dixon reached triple digits for the year on Feb. 21 against Auburn, in her 12th outing and 63 total innings.

Love, batting in the leadoff spot, finished 2-for-2 at the plate and a career-best four RBI. She also reached on a walk and scored twice. Harrell, Pye and Michallas all had two hits each. Pye drove in three runs and leads the team with 15. Michallas was 2-for-2 with another single in the second inning and scored one run. Lucas and Adams both finished with two RBI. Redshirt freshman

had her first career appearance on defense, taking second base in the fourth as well as her first career plate appearance.

Winthrop and Maryland Eastern Shore will get the day started on Friday with first pitch set for 9 a.m., at Dot Hicks Field. The Herd returns to the field on Friday at 11 a.m., against Purdue Fort Wayne. Marshall will then take on Maryland Eastern Shore at 1 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+. For game one click

,

and game two click

. The final game of the day is set for 3 p.m. between Winthrop and Purdue Fort Wayne.

For all of the latest information on the Marshall Softball team, follow the Herd on Twitter

, Facebook at

and on

.