WV Batman Going to Greet Ukranian Children Arriving in Poland

WV's Batman will be traveling to Poland March 15-27, as part of a Crisis Response International where he will bring "hope, empowerment and support" to children and families arriving from Ukraine.

During a Heroes 4 Higher video posting, WV's Batman said, "My heart has been going out to what’s been going in Ukraine. I’m sorry about what’s happening. Your courage inspires us daily.”

“We love you Ukraine. Batman will see you in a couple of weeks,” he continued.

A press release says that H4H is, “committed to helping empower youth, families and communities through the tough situations that life brings.”

WV Batman will distribute Hope Injection Cards with the message to "never give up, hope is your weapon... tough things make us stronger," according to a press release.

The non-profit Heroes 4 Higher foundation's mission is promote the superhero inside, and inspire children; (1) to never give up, (2) always do the right thing, (3) help other people and (4) never be a bully (by being kind and respectful). We encourage the children to believe in themselves, fulfill their dreams, and overcome obstacles while lifting their spirits and being supportive of their unique needs.