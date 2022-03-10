WV Marquee Daily Showtimes

Prior to the March 25 premiere of Sandra Bullock's and Brad Pitt's "Lost City," the fare will include a little horror and several Hindu flicks.

The $5 Sunday and Wednesday Flashback is "Shrek."

TYSON'S RUN

While helping his father clean up after the school football team, Tyson befriends champion marathon runner Aklilu. Never letting his autism hold him back, Tyson becomes determined to run his first marathon in hopes of winning his father's approval.

RADHE SHYAM

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles. (Southridge Only)





Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (March 18)

When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?

OPERATION FORTUNE

Super spy Orson Fortune and a team of top operatives must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds.

THE OUTFIT

Academy-Award winner Graham Moore's directorial debut, crime drama THE OUTFIT follows Leonard,played by Academy-Award winner Mark Rylance, an English tailor who used to craft suits on London'sworld-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he's ended up in Chicago, operating a smalltailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around whocan afford them: A family of vicious gangsters.

UMMA

Umma, which is the Korean word for "mother," follows Amanda and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.





LOST CITY (March 25)

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever.









BECKLEY, WV

Marquee Galleria 14

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Thurs. March 17: 7:00 PM



The Outfit (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thurs. March 17: 7:00 PM



Tyson's Run (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 6:30, 9:00



The Batman (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 5:15, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00



The Cursed (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 9:15

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Wed: 12:15, 9:15

Thu: 12:15, 3:15



Dog (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35



jackass forever (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:25, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30



Scream (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 8:55

Thu: 12:05, 3:05



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Shrek (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

Marquee Highlands

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Thurs. March 17: 7:00 PM



The Outfit (R) No Passes Allowed

Thurs. March 17: 7:00 PM



Tyson's Run (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 6:30, 9:00



The Batman (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30



The Cursed (R)

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50



Dog (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



Uncharted (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Blacklight (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Death on the Nile (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Marry Me (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:20

Sun: 12:10, 9:20

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:20

Wed: 12:10, 9:20

Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:20



jackass forever (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Scream (R)

Fri - Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 9:40



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Thu: 12:20, 3:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Shrek (PG)

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00

Sat: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00

Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:30, 7:00



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 4:40, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 12:45, 4:40, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 12:45, 4:40, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:30



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:15, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15

HUNTINGTON, WV

Marquee Pullman Square

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Bloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Subttitled; Suggestive References; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thursday March 17 : 7:00 PM



The Outfit (R) Language; Some Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thursday March 17: 7:00 PM



Tyson's Run (PG) Language; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 6:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 6:30, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:30, 9:00



The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 7:30, 8:00, 8:30



Studio 666 (R) Gory Scenes; Pervasive language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri - Wed: 7:10, 9:45

Thu: 9:45 PM



The Cursed (R) Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15, 9:50



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Blacklight (PG-13) Action; Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Bloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



Marry Me (PG-13) Language; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material

Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (PG) Action; Rude Humor

Fri: 4:40 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 2:25, 4:40

Mon - Thu: 4:40 PM



Scream (R) Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Mon - Wed: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Thu: 4:05, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:15

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:15



Encanto (PG) Mild Peril; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:00, 9:10

Sat: 12:15, 3:20, 6:00, 9:10

Sun: 12:15, 9:10

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:00, 9:10

Wed: 9:10 PM

Thu: 3:20, 6:00, 9:10



Shrek (PG) Mild Language; Rude Humor

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

Marquee Southridge

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 7:00 PM



Radhe Shyam (Hindi) () Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 6:10



Radhe Shyam (Telugu) (NR) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 3:05, 9:15



Tyson's Run (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 6:30, 9:00



The Batman (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 1:30, 3:45, 5:15, 7:30, 9:00



The Batman (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 4:15, 4:45, 8:00, 8:30



The Cursed (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 7:00, 9:40



Dog (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Wed: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 9:30



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



jackass forever (R) Reserved

Fri: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sat: 9:50 PM

Sun: 12:00, 9:50

Mon: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Tue: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Wed: 12:00, 9:50

Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (PG) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 2:25, 4:40



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Shrek (PG) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:00, 7:30



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Blacklight (PG-13) Action; Language; Strong Violence

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 8:15



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Bloody Images; Sexual Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri & Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Sun - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15