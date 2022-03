March 14 Huntington City Council Meeting

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Reports of the Mayor

4. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-01 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SECTIONS 147.02, 202.20 AND 1340.04 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING ARTICLE 147-HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION, ARTICLE 202-GENERAL PROVISIONS OF EMPLOYEE PROVISIONS, AND ARTICLE 1340-OUTDOOR DINING AND OUTDOOR SERVICE OF ALCOHOL, TO PROHIBIT DISCRIMINATION BASED ON CERTAIN PROTECTIVE HAIRSTYLES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-02 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1361 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-03 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TO AMEND SECTIONS 2.4, 2.8, 3.7, 3.10, 3.15, 7.4, 9.9, 9.11, 9.16, 9.18, 9.19 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2022-O-04 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TO ADD TO THE BUILDING AND HOUSING CODE MAINTAINED BY THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, ARTICLE 1761, A SECTION OF THE BUILDING AND HOUSING CODE WHICH SEEKS TO OUTLINE THE LEGAL PARAMETERS OF LANDLORD-TENANT RELATIONSHIPS WITH REGARD TO REAL PROPERTY SPECIFICALLY RELATING TO SOBER LIVING HOME TENANTS

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson

8. Resolution re: #2022-R-06 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A FOUNDATION FOR THE TRI-STATE GRANT ON BEHALF OF THE A.D. LEWIS COMMUNITY CENTER

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: #2022-R-09 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A RETAINING WALL ON FOSTER ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

10. Resolution re: #2022-R-12 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR RANDOM DRUG TESTING OF CITY EMPLOYEES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Sarah Walling

11. Resolution re: #2022-R-14 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) 25 CUBIC YARD PACKER TRUCK

Sponsored by: Councilman DuRon Jackson

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment