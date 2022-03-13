City of Huntington, Health Care Providers Join Protect Our Care WV

Huntington mayor Steve Williams and West Virginia health care advocates join Protect Our Care West Virginia to mark the one-year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan by calling on Congress to pass legislation to make many of the law’s health care provisions permanent.





The American Rescue Plan – which Democrats passed without Republican support – has put money into the pockets of families struggling to make ends meet, delivered robust funding for vaccine distribution, and helped safely reopen schools and the economy.





The American Rescue Plan also lowered the cost of health care coverage for West Virginians with enhanced premium tax credits allowing four out of five eligible enrollees to find a plan for $10 or less per month.