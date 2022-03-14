Caped Crusader Remains Top Weekend Movie; Uncharted #2

"The Batman" held first place in the weekend Boxoffice Top Ten, which did not see any new widely distributed flicks. "The Batman" dropped 51% raking in $66 million in its sophomore weekend, according to statistics from Boxoffice.

This marked a better drop than all previous films featuring the character. The movie, which last week claimed fifth place among all time March openings, compared to a 48% second weekend drop for 2017's top ranked live action, "Beauty and the Beast." "The Batman's hold was better than "Hunger Games," "Captain Marvel," and "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Uncharted" claimed the runner up spot although its tally was $9.2 million. Third, fourth and fifth places were the limited engagement of "BTS: Permission to Dance" , a live concert offering, followed by "Dog" ($5.3 million) and "Spider Man No Way Home" (4.0 million). Slots five through ten went to "Death on the Nile," "Radhe Shyam," "Sing 2," "Jackass Forever," and "Scream" with ticket sales ranging from $445,000 for the tenth ranked "Scream" to $2.5 million for "Death on the Nile."

Disregarding the "live streamed" to theaters, one night "BTS" concert with average ticket prices of $35, "Cyrano" would have captured tenth place.

Meanwhile, three awards ceremonies dominated The weekend.

"The Power of the Dog" claimed best picture and best director at the BAFTA (British equivalent of the Oscars) ceremony where "Belfast" took the British film category, "The Harder They Fall" won the new British writer/director award and "Drive My Car" won best non English language film. "Dune" had five wins in craft categories.

At the Critic's Choice Awards, "The Power of the Dog" won four categories including Best Picture and Best Director.

Dune, West Side Story and Nightmare Alley claimed the top three categories at the Golden Reel Awards for sound film editing. They won for effects, music and dialogue , respectively.