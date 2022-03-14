Most read
Special Metals Votes to End Five Month Strike
Monday, March 14, 2022 - 04:41 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Members voted 188-184 to ratify the latest contract.
Although WSAZ reported that the contract contains a $5,000 ratification bonus, and raises over the next three years, with caps to prices members will pay for healthcare, multiple dissenters state this is the same contract rejected in February. Others added that this was a forced vote influenced by the international without consultation or input from the Local 40 negotiating committee.