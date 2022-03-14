Special Metals Votes to End Five Month Strike

After over five months of striking, Special Metals employees by a majority of four votes ratified a new three contract Sunday , March 13, according to Chad Thompson , president of United Steelworkers Local 40.

Members voted 188-184 to ratify the latest contract.

Although WSAZ reported that the contract contains a $5,000 ratification bonus, and raises over the next three years, with caps to prices members will pay for healthcare, multiple dissenters state this is the same contract rejected in February. Others added that this was a forced vote influenced by the international without consultation or input from the Local 40 negotiating committee.