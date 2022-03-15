New medical school scholarship supports nontraditional students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The path to medicine is different for every student. A newly endowed scholarship by M. Ann Kuhn, M.D., supports nontraditional students pursuing a medical degree at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Kuhn did not enter medical school directly after earning her bachelor’s degree in chemistry at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia. She worked in the chemistry field and the chemistry department at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, for several years until deciding to pursue a career in medicine.

After graduating from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1996, Kuhn started a general surgery residency at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida and transitioned to the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, for two years of research and completion of her surgery residency. Kuhn also completed a pediatric surgery fellowship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Kuhn now serves as medical director of vascular access and trauma services at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.

“I decided a few years after college to change my career path,” Kuhn said. “This nontraditional change is difficult for many reasons, especially the additional financial obligations combined with the loss of income from a full-time job. Marshall’s School of Medicine offered me a second chance to earn my medical degree, and I took on additional debt to fulfill this dream. My burden was lessened with help from Marshall and my family. I established this scholarship to assist those who, like me, choose the path less traveled.”

The Dr. M. Ann Kuhn Scholarship is for entering medical students and is renewable for up to three years.

For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu.