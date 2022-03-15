DEVELOPING: Finance/Administration Committee Recommends New Fire Station, and Designs for City Hall renovation to Council

Constructing a new approximately $5 million dollar fire station at the old Sunoco station at 20th Street and Ninth Avenue (1950 Ninth Avenue) has been recommended to the full council.

Cathy Burns, HMDA executive director, indicated that the facility will be partially paid through $1.7 million of CDBG funds and the remainder from the general fund.

The new station includes an educational facility for the entire department, three bay drive through facility, and a six unit living quarters, Burns said. E.P. Leach and Sons is the apparent low bidder.

Construction will begin early this summer predicated upon 45 days after final passage by the full council.

The committee also recommended to the full council $33,000 for architectural designs for renovation to City Hall to meet ADA and other safety standards.