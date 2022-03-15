Most read
- Special Metals Votes to End Five Month Strike
- Wayne Overwhelms Tolsia for Sectional Victory
- GALLERY: Retrospective of Selina's Styles
- Favorite Top 10 Huntington, WV Bars of All-Time
- Goodwill Block Party at Scott Community Center
- COLUMN: Huntington Recognized As 2nd poorest Place In West Virginia
- March 14 Wayne County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Extreme Heat Likely Shortened Cabell County Fair Parade
DEVELOPING: Finance/Administration Committee Recommends New Fire Station, and Designs for City Hall renovation to Council
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 - 03:17 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Cathy Burns, HMDA executive director, indicated that the facility will be partially paid through $1.7 million of CDBG funds and the remainder from the general fund.
The new station includes an educational facility for the entire department, three bay drive through facility, and a six unit living quarters, Burns said. E.P. Leach and Sons is the apparent low bidder.
Construction will begin early this summer predicated upon 45 days after final passage by the full council.
The committee also recommended to the full council $33,000 for architectural designs for renovation to City Hall to meet ADA and other safety standards.