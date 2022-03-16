Most read
Pullman Square Hosts Five New Movie Options This Weekend
For the record, forecasters have no doubt that "The Batman" will remain on top of the weekend moviegoing charts. Come March 25, the star studded, "Lost City," featuring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe will give the Caped Crusader a challenging opponent.The "Jujutsu" anime entry comes from the distributor's of last year's My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have penned 100% favorable reviews for the Japanese niche flick.
The Geek Girl said, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0 amps up to infinity: witty dialogues, friendships, backstories that surprise and yet make so much sense, amazing fight scenes, and characters you want to take the journey with. Definitely see one of the best anime movies in recent times."
It's also praised for an "electrifying score," imaginative extreme violence, visual stunning animation , and a treat as a cathartic ode to the triumph of love.
"Outfit" has also garnered strongly favorable critical responses too.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie
When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. "It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married." Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. "This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?
Stand with Ukraine
An American boy Peter and blind musician Ivan are thrown together by fate amidst the 1930's Russian subjugation of Ukraine. The "Terror Famine" of the 30's is incredibly current given the attempts of Russia to once again crush the independence and freedom of their Ukrainian neighbor.
The Outfit
Leonard, an English tailor ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: A family of vicious gangsters. It comes from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) as a gripping and masterful thriller in which the expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.
UMMA
Umma, which is the Korean word for "mother," follows Amanda and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.
X
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.
FLASHBACK: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Sunday & Wednesday only)
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
Huntington, WV
Starting This Weekend
TRAILER ▶
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE PG-13Animation/Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Takahiro Sakurai
DIRECTOR
Sunghoo Park
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Dubbed; Language; Some Thematic Material; Suggestive References; Violence4:00PM 2DBloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Subttitled; Suggestive References; Violence7:00PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
STAND WITH UKRAINE: THE GUIDEProgram
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Stanislav Boklan, Jeff Burrell, Anton Sviatoslav Greene
DIRECTOR
Oles Sanin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence6:10PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
UMMA PG-13Horror
1 hr. 24 min.
CAST
Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Sandra Oh, FIvel Stewart, Tom Yi, MeeWha Alana Lee
DIRECTOR
Iris K. Shim
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror5:00PM7:30PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
X RHorror
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stepohen Ure
DIRECTOR
Ti West
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE BATMAN PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright
DIRECTOR
Matt Reeves
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence3:45PM4:15PM7:30PM8:00PM
TRAILER ▶
TYSON'S RUN PGDrama
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Major Dodson, Rory Cochrane, Amy Smart
DIRECTOR
Kim Bass
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material3:10PM
TRAILER ▶
THE OUTFIT RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale
DIRECTOR
Graham Moore
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Bloody Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CURSED RHorror
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose Daly
DIRECTOR
Sean Ellis
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
DOG PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene Blevins
DIRECTOR
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
UNCHARTED PG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali
DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
BLACKLIGHT PG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
MARRY ME PG-13Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma
DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
JACKASS FOREVER RAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney
DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
SCREAM RHorror
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy
DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SING 2 PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM