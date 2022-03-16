Pullman Square Hosts Five New Movie Options This Weekend

Friday will be a mass unveiling of new movies, including one that reflects the emotions of the Ukraine war and another that appeals to the fans of Japanese animation fantasies.

For the record, forecasters have no doubt that "The Batman" will remain on top of the weekend moviegoing charts. Come March 25, the star studded, "Lost City," featuring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe will give the Caped Crusader a challenging opponent.

cathartic ode to the triumph of love.

The "Jujutsu" anime entry comes from the distributor's of last year's My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have penned 100% favorable reviews for the Japanese niche flick.The Geek Girl said, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0 amps up to infinity: witty dialogues, friendships, backstories that surprise and yet make so much sense, amazing fight scenes, and characters you want to take the journey with. Definitely see one of the best anime movies in recent times."It's also praised for an "electrifying score," imaginative extreme violence, visual stunning animation , and a treat as a"Outfit" has also garnered strongly favorable critical responses too.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. "It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married." Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. "This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?





Stand with Ukraine

An American boy Peter and blind musician Ivan are thrown together by fate amidst the 1930's Russian subjugation of Ukraine. The "Terror Famine" of the 30's is incredibly current given the attempts of Russia to once again crush the independence and freedom of their Ukrainian neighbor.





The Outfit

Leonard, an English tailor ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: A family of vicious gangsters. It comes from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) as a gripping and masterful thriller in which the expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.





UMMA

Umma, which is the Korean word for "mother," follows Amanda and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

X

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

FLASHBACK: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Sunday & Wednesday only)





MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

Huntington, WV

Starting This Weekend





