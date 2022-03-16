Pullman Square Hosts Five New Movie Options This Weekend

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - 16:59 Updated 10 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Pullman Square Hosts Five New Movie Options This Weekend

 Friday will be a mass unveiling of new movies, including one that reflects the emotions of the Ukraine war and another that appeals to the fans of Japanese animation fantasies. 

For the record,  forecasters have no doubt that "The Batman" will remain on top of the weekend moviegoing charts. Come March 25, the star studded, "Lost City," featuring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe will give the Caped Crusader a challenging opponent. 

  The "Jujutsu" anime entry comes from the distributor's of last year's  My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have penned 100% favorable reviews for the Japanese niche flick.
The Geek Girl said, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0 amps up to infinity: witty dialogues, friendships, backstories that surprise and yet make so much sense, amazing fight scenes, and characters you want to take the journey with. Definitely see one of the best anime movies in recent times."
It's also praised for an "electrifying score," imaginative extreme violence, visual stunning animation ,  and a treat as a cathartic ode to the triumph of love. 
"Outfit" has also garnered strongly favorable critical responses too. 

 

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. "It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married." Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. "This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?


Stand with Ukraine

An American boy Peter and blind musician Ivan are thrown together by fate amidst the 1930's Russian subjugation of Ukraine. The "Terror Famine" of the 30's is incredibly current given the attempts of Russia to once again crush the independence and freedom of their Ukrainian neighbor.


The Outfit

Leonard, an English tailor ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: A family of vicious gangsters.  It comes from the Academy Award-winning writer of The Imitation Game (Graham Moore) as a gripping and masterful thriller in which the expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.


UMMA

Umma, which is the Korean word for "mother," follows Amanda and her daughter living a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother.

 

X

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

FLASHBACK: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Sunday & Wednesday only)


 MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

Huntington, WV

Starting This Weekend


The MovieTRAILER ▶

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE   PG-13

Animation/Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Takahiro Sakurai

DIRECTOR
Sunghoo Park

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Dubbed; Language; Some Thematic Material; Suggestive References; Violence4:00PM 2DBloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Subttitled; Suggestive References; Violence7:00PM9:35PM

The GuideTRAILER ▶

STAND WITH UKRAINE: THE GUIDE

Program
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Stanislav Boklan, Jeff Burrell, Anton Sviatoslav Greene

DIRECTOR
Oles Sanin

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence6:10PM9:10PM


Poster of UmmaTRAILER ▶

UMMA   PG-13

Horror
1 hr. 24 min.

CAST
Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Sandra Oh, FIvel Stewart, Tom Yi, MeeWha Alana Lee

DIRECTOR
Iris K. Shim

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror5:00PM7:30PM9:40PM


Poster of XTRAILER ▶

X     R

Horror
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stepohen Ure

DIRECTOR
Ti West

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM

Poster of The BatmanTRAILER ▶

THE BATMAN  PG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright

DIRECTOR
Matt Reeves

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence3:45PM4:15PM7:30PM8:00PM

Poster of Tyson's RunTRAILER ▶

TYSON'S RUN   PG

Drama
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Major Dodson, Rory Cochrane, Amy Smart

DIRECTOR
Kim Bass

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Language May Offend; Some Thematic Material3:10PM


Poster of The OutfitTRAILER ▶

THE OUTFIT    R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale

DIRECTOR
Graham Moore

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Bloody Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of The CursedTRAILER ▶

THE CURSED  R

Horror
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose Daly

DIRECTOR
Sean Ellis

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:50PM

Poster of DogTRAILER ▶

DOG    PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene Blevins

DIRECTOR
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM


Poster of UnchartedTRAILER ▶

UNCHARTED    PG-13

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali

DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM


Poster of BlacklightTRAILER ▶

BLACKLIGHT   PG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith

DIRECTOR
Mark Williams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Strong Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM


Poster of Marry MeTRAILER ▶

MARRY ME    PG-13

Comedy, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.

CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, Maluma

DIRECTOR
Kat Coiro

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Suggestive Material3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM


Poster of jackass foreverTRAILER ▶

JACKASS FOREVER   R

Action/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney

DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM

Poster of ScreamTRAILER ▶

SCREAM   R

Horror
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin Savoy

DIRECTOR
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:45PM


Poster of Sing 2TRAILER ▶

SING 2   PG

Animation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams

DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM


No Way HomeTRAILER ▶

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME   PG-13

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence4:00PM7:15PM