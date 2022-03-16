Most read
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District announces details for "Roaring Twenties" Mom & Son Prom
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - 17:15 Updated 9 hours ago From Press Release
Guests will enjoy a special evening filled with dancing to the music of DJ Chad Midkiff of “DCM Pro Events.” Sweet treats will include fruit, cookies, cupcakes, and chocolate fondue! “Picture Perfect Photo Booth” will be on hand to help guests commemorate the special evening with personalized event photos.
At the end of the evening, each mom will receive a rose.
Tickets are $30 per couple and can be purchased at https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/mom-son-prom-2022. Ticket sales are limited for this event.
For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at 304.696.5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.