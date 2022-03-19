Most read
LEGAL: Court: University of North Texas Professor’s First Amendment Retaliation Lawsuit Over Firing for Calling ‘Microaggression’ Flyers ‘Garbage’ Can Continue
Along with denying the university’s motion to dismiss Nathaniel Hiers’ First Amendment retaliation claims, the court held that attempting to force Hiers to apologize likely comprised unconstitutionally compelled speech. The court also denied qualified immunity to the UNT administrators involved in the alleged retaliation, concluding that “any reasonable university official would have known that it was unconstitutional to discontinue [Hiers’s] employment because of his speech.”
Read more at FIRE.org