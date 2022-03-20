Weekend Awards and Top 10 at Boxoffice

"Coda," (Children of Deaf Adults), has won top prize ,The Darryl F. Zanuck award, at the annual producers Guild ceremony. Due to voting structures, the PGA winner has a strong chance of winner an Oscar for Best Picture. It's the first "streaming" picture to win the PGA Best Picture.

The film tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones) who struggles to help her deaf family — played by Marlee Matlin, Kotsur and Daniel Durant — with their fishing business, while pursuing her own dreams as a singer.





Cinema Audio Society handed its top award to Dune as the best Live Action Motion Picture. Encanto took the animation prize, while "Summer of Soul" won Best Documentary.





This weekend's Boxoffice winners were "The Batman" tallying an estimated $36.8 million and anime prequel Jujutsu Kaisen 0 grabbing second with $17.7 million dollars. Uncharted has finished third with $8 million and X scarred up a "better than expected" (according to Hollywood Reporter) $4.4 million. Ti West directs the slasher pic about a group of young people terrorized while shooting a porno.

"Dog" followed in a close fifth place with $4.1 million.

Spider Man No Way Home , Death on the Nile , The Outfit , Kasmir Files (a Hindi film) , and Sing 2 round out the top ten, according to PRO. The weekend's other new film, Umma came in eleventh.

(The numbers flow from Deadline, Hollywood Reporter and Boxoffice Pro.)



