Project Shine Accepting Applications March 22-April 28

Project Shine is designed to provide free assistance to homeowners with minor home exterior repairs or accessibility upgrades through the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department.

Applications for the City of Huntington’s Project Shine housing rehabilitation program will be accepted March 22-April 28.

The types of assistance available include maintenance to siding/exterior walls, porches/floors/handrails, roofs, windows/doors, eaves (fascia, soffits, gutters, and downspouts), wheelchair ramps, exterior lighting, and weatherization/window and door sealing.

Homeowners are eligible to apply if they meet the following requirements:

The home is located within Huntington city limits

The single-family home is occupied by the owner

The household (all living in the home) meets specific income eligibility limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Mortgage payment, taxes, municipal and refuse fees are current

Application and supporting documentation is completed

Project Shine began in 2021 as a pilot program for three neighborhoods. It was so successful that it has expanded citywide this year. Last year, 101 homes were renovated.

Work will begin June 12 and last through July 30, and will be completed by four volunteer work camps bringing approximately 1,400 youth and adult volunteers from across the country. Housing accommodations will be provided by local churches and public schools.

To find out more about Project Shine eligibility requirements, guidelines and the application process, visit huntingtonshine.com, call 304-696-4418 or email projectshine@huntingtonwv.gov.