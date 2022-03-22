‘From Helen Keller and Her Contemporaries’ to be presented at Drinko Library March 29

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is working with APH Huntington to present a session in the APH speaker series, “From Helen Keller and her Contemporaries,” Tuesday, March 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Drinko Library on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the lecture will celebrate the life and impact of Helen Keller as presented by American Printing House for the Blind Museum Director Michael Hudson and Helen Keller Archivist Justin Gardner. This presentation will explore Keller’s often-untold adult life; her actions as a politically active woman; her impact on the field of blindness, the arts, humanities, and even technology; and her friendships with such contemporaries as Alexander Graham Bell, Eleanor Roosevelt, Mark Twain and more.

The event will begin with a reception and viewing of select items and reproductions from the American Foundation for the Blind Helen Keller Archives and APH Museum, as well as low-vision access technology products used by people with vision loss. The reception from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. will be followed by an informative presentation and virtual tour of the fully accessible, digitized, online Helen Keller Archives, and will conclude with attendee questions and answers and discussion.

Founded in 1858 with a charter to provide accessible materials for all people in the United States who are blind, the American Printing House for the Blind (APH), based in Louisville, Kentucky, has provided innovative products and essential services to people with vision loss for more than 160 years. Established in 2020, APH Huntington, a program of APH, provides access technology trainings and community learning opportunities addressing the needs of people with vision loss in Huntington. The APH Huntington Speaker Series presents a diverse series of presentations and special guest speakers addressing the experiences, challenges, opportunities and perspectives of people who are blind or visually impaired.

This event is free and open to the public and can also be streamed at www.marshall.edu/livestream. Facial coverings are required for in-person attendance.

The APH Huntington 2021-2022 Speaker Series is supported in part by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and the James H. and Alice Teubert Charitable Trust. Learn more, partner with or support APH Huntington by contacting Lee Huffman at lhuffman@aph.org. Learn about APH at www.aph.org.