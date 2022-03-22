Marshall University deepens commitment to sustainability

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. —Marshall University has recently joined the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) to further its efforts toward building a thriving, equitable and ecologically just world. Through membership, the university will receive support in advancing its sustainability initiatives throughout the institution and in the community.

“The Marshall University Sustainability Department has been working very hard over the past few years to implement circular programs that focus on people, planet and profit to increase sustainability on campus,” said Amy Parsons-White, sustainability manager at Marshall. “Becoming a member of AASHE allows us to access resources and support systems that will assist in reaching our goals faster and more efficiently.”



Marshall University President Brad D. Smith says the ongoing efforts by the department are on track with the university’s desire to make a positive impact for generations to come.

“We are committed to building a stronger future for our community and the next generation,” said Smith. “The sustainability department’s work is not going unnoticed and our university has a unique opportunity to help make this important work a part of everyone’s agenda to help drive the transformation to a sustainable world.”

“AASHE counts on the support of progressive institutions like Marshall University to fulfill its mission to inspire and catalyze higher education to lead the global sustainability transformation, said Meghan Fay Zahniser, executive director of AASHE. “We are happy to have Marshall join AASHE and take an active role within this community as we all work to advance sustainability.”

AASHE enables higher education institutions to meet their sustainability goals by providing specialized resources, professional development and a network of peer support and knowledge sharing. Membership covers every individual at an institution, so the entire university community can take advantage of member benefits.

Among AASHE’s major programs is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS), which is a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance. STARS is intended to engage and recognize the full spectrum of colleges and universities, to encompass long-term sustainability goals for already high-achieving institutions, as well as entry points of recognition for institutions that are taking first steps toward sustainability.