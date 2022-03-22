Marshall School of Medicine announces 2022 Match Day results

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Fourth-year medical students from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found out today during the annual Match Day event where they will train for the next three to seven years. A total of 68 students from the Class of 2022 matched to residency programs, representing a 100% match rate for the class.

Coordinated by the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP), the main residency match process uses a computerized mathematical algorithm that pairs the preferences of applicants with the preferences of residency programs, resulting in a best result for graduating students. Marshall students, along with medical students from around the world, all opened their match letters at the same date and time.

“Our medical students invest years of studying and hard work in preparation for Match Day,” said Bobby Miller, M.D., vice dean of medical education at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Where they receive their training shapes the course of their medical careers. We are so proud of all this class has accomplished.”

More than 60 percent matched into primary care residencies, which are identified in West Virginia as family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology. Other students were accepted into anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, general surgery, neurology, orthopaedic surgery, psychiatry and radiology programs. Two additional students matched in specialty matches for ophthalmology and urology. Thirty-two students will remain in West Virginia to complete their residency training.

“I’m proud to be part of a class with so many entering primary care and committing to caring for the families of this region for decades to come,” said John R. Castillo, president of the fourth-year class. “We will always be part of the larger Thundering Herd family, a banner we proudly carry as we embark our next adventure.”

Across the country, this is once again the largest match on record, according to the NRMP with 47,675 registered applicants submitted program choices for a record 39,205 available positions.

View the complete match list for the School of Medicine’s Class of 2022 at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/media/60472/2022_jcesom_residency-match-list.pdf.