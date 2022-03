"The Lost City" Premieres at Marquee Pullman Square 16

Four hot stars topline the action adventure comedy, "The Lost City," which should provide the Caped Crusader with a real challenge for grabbing Top of the Weekend Boxoffice. Thursday night "first looks" are scheduled at nearly all cinemas.

"The Infinite Storm" will play at Pullman and selected multiplexes.

The Sunday/Wednesday Flashback will be "Blade Runner Final Cut"

LOST CITY

After being kidnapped by a villainous treasure hunter, a successful romance novelist is forced to team up with her cover model as they are swept into a cutthroat jungle adventure that proves stranger than fiction.

INFINITE STORM

As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. Based on a true story

SING 2 SING ALONG

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet.

BLADE RUNNER 2 DIRECTOR'S CUT

Futuristic sci-fi thriller (presented in 4K Digital) about a world in which androids (“replicants”) serve humans and a “blade runner” (Harrison Ford) tracks down renegade replicants. 25 years after the film’s 1982 release director Ridley Scott created this definitive Final Cut (minus the much-maligned voice-over of the original). Sean Young plays the enigmatic, alluring Rachel. (“She’s a replicant, isn’t she?”) Rated R

THIS WEEKEND

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16





FLASHBACK SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY ONLY

TRAILER ▶

BLADE RUNNER: THE FINAL CUT R

CAST

DIRECTOR





INFINITE STORM R

CAST

DIRECTOR

















THE LOST CITY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













SING 2 SING-ALONG

CAST

DIRECTOR













JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE OUTFIT R

CAST

DIRECTOR













UMMA PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













X R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE BATMAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE CURSED R

CAST

DIRECTOR

DOG PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

UNCHARTED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

JACKASS FOREVER R

CAST

DIRECTOR

SCREAM R

CAST

DIRECTOR

SING 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

SciFi/Fantasy, Drama1 hr. 57 min.Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, M. Emmet Walsh, Daryl Hannah, William Sanderson, Brion James, Joe Turkel, Joanna CassidyRidley ScottDrama1 hr. 44 min.Naomi Watts, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare, Parker SawyersMalgorzata SzumowskaComedy, Action/Adventure, Romance1 hr. 52 min.Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen YangAdam Nee, Aaron NeeAnimation/Family/Musical1 hr. 50 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Taron EgertonGarth JenningsAnimation/Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 45 min.Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Takahiro SakuraiSunghoo ParkSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 45 min.Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell BealeGraham MooreHorror1 hr. 24 min.Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Sandra Oh, FIvel Stewart, Tom Yi, MeeWha Alana LeeIris K. ShimHorror1 hr. 45 min.Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stepohen UreTi WestAction/Adventure2 hr. 55 min.Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery WrightMatt ReevesHorror1 hr. 52 min.Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Ailstair Petrie, Roxane Duran, Áine Rose DalySean EllisComedy1 hr. 41 min.Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene BlevinsReid Carolin, Channing TatumAction/Adventure1 hr. 56 min.Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia AliRuben FleischerAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 36 min.Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerneyJeff TremaineHorror1 hr. 54 min.Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, Jasmin SavoyMatt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler GilletAnimation, Musical1 hr. 50 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell WilliamsGarth JenningsAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy2 hr. 28 min.Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony RevoloriJon Watts