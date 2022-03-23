Ukranian Film Fundraiser Tonight in Ky., Thursday at Marquee Pullman

Cinema Camp Landing (former Kyova 8) in Cannonsburg will host its final screening of Ukrainian filmmaker Oles Sanin’s “The Guide” on Mar. 23 at 6:30 p.m. as part of a fundraising campaign. Marquee Pullman and several other Marquee Cinemas are showing "The Guide. " Pullman's final showing is Thursday, March 24 at 9:10 p.m.

Oles Sanin has made the 2014 Academy Award nominated international film available for fund raising. He is somewhere in Kiev.

Cinema Camp Landing , Marquee and others will be donating to Ukraine Relief Fund, managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc.

Sanin recorded a heartfelt welcoming video for the film from his native Ukraine. The screening of The Guide is the result of an unprecedented joint collaboration of many film industry companies, including Falling Forward Films, Paper Airplane, and Deluxe Digital Cinema.

National and regional movie chains and independent cinemas have agreed to show the 127-minute foreign film about an American boy and a blind minstrel amid the mid-1930s Soviet Ukraine. The Guide tells a story of tragedy that parallels what we see today in Ukraine, the director wrote.

Donations from cinemas will go to a special Ukraine Relief Fund that is being managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc., which supports the International Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, an official announcement stated.

“Less than two weeks ago, I offered my cinema in suburban Boston to show ‘The Guide’ as a fundraiser for Ukraine relief,” the organization’s president Marshall Strauss said in a statement on Tuesday. “Almost instantly, the effort exploded in size and key industry leaders joined the project, donating their services. Now, cinemas across the country are agreeing to show this milestone movie. The director and I agreed on only one condition: TICKET PROCEEDS are to go to humanitarian relief for Ukraine. Americans have this unique opportunity to stand with the people of Ukraine. We are all looking for a way to help. We now have it."

The Guide won the Best Actor and Cinematography awards at the Odessa International Film Festival and was nominated for the grand prize at both the Odessa and Warsaw International Film Festivals.








