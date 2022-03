Daily Marquee Times for Lost City, Sing-A-Long, Flashback , Moribus on Thursday

For quick referral, these are the daily showtimes with planned changes for special showings, weekday adjudgments, and Thursday premieres. Full schedule for Lost City , Infinite City, Blade Runner Director Cut, Moribus, and hold overs, including screening formats and pass restrictions.

to choose from multiple Sing 2 Sing-Along showings at participating theaters. Thanks to onscreen lyrics for more than 20 of the film’s biggest hits, including “Girl on Fire,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “She Bangs,” and the U2 anthems, “Where The Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” audiences will be able to experience the fun of singing along with fellow Sing fans and the film’s beloved characters

The Sing 2-sing-a-long allows US and Canadian moviegoers

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Morbius (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Infinite Storm (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Sing 2 Sing-Along (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:10, 6:10

Sat: 12:10 PM

Sun - Wed: 12:10, 6:10

Thu: 12:10 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 1:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM

Thu: 1:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



The Outfit (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:15, 4:05, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 1:00, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 1:15, 4:05, 6:45, 9:20

Wed: 1:00, 9:45

Thu: 1:15, 4:05, 6:45, 9:20



Umma (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:05, 2:35, 4:50, 7:25, 9:40



X (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Batman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00



Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:15, 2:40

Sun - Thu: 12:15, 2:40



Dog (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 5:50, 9:05

Sat: 9:05 PM

Sun - Thu: 5:50, 9:05



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 8:45

Sat: 8:45 PM

Sun - Wed: 3:10, 8:45



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Blade Runner: The Final Cut (R) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

TRIADELPHIA, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS

Morbius (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Infinite Storm (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Sing 2 Sing-Along (PG)

Fri - Thu: 12:10, 3:10



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 1:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35



The Outfit (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 7:10, 9:45

Thu: 9:45 PM



X (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Batman (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00



Dog (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



Blacklight (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 7:10, 9:45



Death on the Nile (PG-13)

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sun: 12:40 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Wed: 12:40 PM

Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35



jackass forever (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri - Wed: 12:20, 3:20

Thu: 12:20 PM



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Blade Runner: The Final Cut (R)

Sun: 3:30, 7:30

Wed: 3:30, 7:30

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE

Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 6:45, 7:00



Sing 2 Sing-Along (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10

Mon - Wed: 3:45 PM



The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:45, 7:00, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:45, 7:00, 7:30

Mon - Wed: 3:15, 6:30

Thu: 3:15 PM



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:15

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Infinite Storm (R) Brief Nudity; Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:00, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:10, 7:00, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:00, 9:45



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Sing 2 Sing-Along (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 4:15 PM

Sat & Sun: 1:15, 4:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Bloody Images; Dubbed; Language; Some Thematic Material; Suggestive References; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 4:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Bloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Subttitled; Suggestive References; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Mon: 4:00, 9:35

Tue: 7:00, 9:35

Wed: 4:00, 9:35



The Outfit (R) Language; Some Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



Umma (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:00, 7:30, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 2:45, 5:00, 7:30, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:30, 9:40



X (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00



The Cursed (R) Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Nudity; Scary Images; Strong Violence

Fri - Thu: 7:15, 9:50



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material

Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Scream (R) Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sun: 1:05, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Wed: 9:45 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:15

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:15



Blade Runner: The Final Cut (R) Brief Nudity; Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

Morbius (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Morbius (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Infinite Storm (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



The Lost City (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Thu: 12:50, 9:30



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00



Sing 2 Sing-Along (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:10, 3:10

Sun: 12:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:10, 3:10

Wed: 12:10 PM

Thu: 12:10, 3:10



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 1:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM

Thu: 1:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Thu: 9:40 PM



Umma (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 9:45 PM

Mon & Tue: 6:15, 9:15

Wed: 9:45 PM

Thu: 6:15, 9:15



X (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Batman (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30



The Batman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:15, 8:00



Dog (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



Death on the Nile (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Sat: 9:20 PM

Sun: 12:25, 9:20

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Wed: 3:25, 6:25, 9:20

Thu: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:20



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15



Blade Runner: The Final Cut (R) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:00

Wed: 3:30, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYTHVILLE

Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



Sing 2 Sing-Along (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri - Wed: 12:10, 3:10

Thu: 12:10 PM



X (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20



The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30, 8:00

Sun - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7:30



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Blacklight (PG-13) Action; Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 9:35 PM

Sat: 7:00, 9:35

Sun - Wed: 7:00 PM



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 4:00, 6:45, 9:20

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 6:45, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 6:45

.