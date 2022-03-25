Marshall School of Music Faculty Recital Features Piano, Trombone

“For almost a hundred years Scandinavian composers, most of whom aren’t well known here have produced some excellent music for the trombone,” Stroeher said. “One of the pieces, the Sonata by Gunnar de Frumerie is on a level with compositions by Rachmaninoff or Mahler.”Stroeher is a professor of low brass (trombone and euphonium) and serves as the principal trombone of the Huntington Symphony, having performed with symphonies throughout the United States. His students have placed or won the National Trombone Competition, the Ohio Valley Low Brass Competition and the Southeastern Regional Tuba-Euphonium Competition., They have gone on to successful careers in professional music and music education.Vauth is a professor of piano and serves as co-director of Marshall’s Center for Wellness in the Arts. He is Eastern Division certification commissioner for the Music Teachers National Association, immediate past president of the West Virginia Music Teachers Association (WVMTA), a member of Pi Kappa Lambda, and was named WVMTA Teacher of the Year 2017. He has performed and participated in piano competitions around the world and has authored articles on musicians’ health and wellness.The recital is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.