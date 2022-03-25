Most read
Five provost finalists to visit Marshall University next week
The campus visit dates and finalists are as follows:
Monday, March 28 Dr. Phillip Bridgmon, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of Central Missouri
Tuesday, March 29 Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Marshall University
Wednesday, March 30 Dr. John Griffin, Senior Associate Provost, Clemson University
Thursday, March 31 Dr. Ni “Phil” He, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice and Vice Provost of Faculty Diversity, Northeastern University
Friday, April 1 Dr. Jacqueline Edmonson, Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Penn State Greater Allegheny
Short biographical sketches, the daily schedule of open meetings and links to submit online feedback about each finalist will be available at www.marshall.edu/provost-search.
The candidate meetings will be broadcast online at www.marshall.edu/livestream for the convenience of those unable to attend in person.
All feedback received will be shared with Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, who will make the final selection. It is expected the new provost will be named in the coming weeks and will join Marshall for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
For more information about the search or to submit comments and suggestions, visit the search website.