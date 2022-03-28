"Summer" Musical Comes to Keith Albee

Huntington – Marshall Health presents a Broadway musical celebrating a true icon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical when it comes to the stage of the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Thursday, April 7th at 7:30p.m .

Led by chart-topping songs that ruled the radio and rocked the dance floor, SUMMER uses music, movement, and theatrical magic to show the meteoric rise of the great DONNA SUMMER – how she revolutionized music and redefined being a woman.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. From Rihanna to Beyoncé, they all began with Donna With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

This vibrant, world-premiere musical charts the incomparable life of Donna Summer, the undisputed Queen of Disco, from her modest Boston childhood to international stardom. Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the iconic songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent.

" Its A Vibrant and Sparkling homage to the queen of disco. It’s the perfect place to dance to your favorite disco hits by the diva” Vogue wrote in its review.

Tickets prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42To order tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. The box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon to 4pm. The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards.