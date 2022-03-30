Most read
Society of Yeager Scholars presents March 31 Yeager Symposium panel discussion on infrastructure
The lecture and panel discussion will be led by:
- Thomas J. Smith, P.E., Senior Transportation Advisor, Appalachian Regional Commission
- Phoebe Patton Randolph, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal, Edward Tucker Architects Inc.
- Ronald W. Eck, Ph.D., P.E., Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering at West Virginia University, Director, West Virginia Local Technical Assistance Program
The annual symposium has been paused since 2019. Before that, it annually focused on topics meaningful to the university and is planned by the senior class of the Society of Yeager Scholars.
Zack Ihnat is a graduating senior from Charleston, double-majoring in civil engineering and Spanish. Ihnat says infrastructure is the key to our everyday lives and how we interact with one another.
“Infrastructure in our community is the network through which we connect with one another,” Ihnat said. “Making sure that network is designed to be safe and accessible for all who use it is key to ensuring we maintain that connection and champion the well-being of all in the Marshall and Huntington family.”
The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.
For more information on the Society of Yeager Scholars, visit www.marshall.edu/yeager.