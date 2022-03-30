Neuropsychology services at Marshall Health complement clinical care

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behavioral changes can occur because of neurological trauma, neurodegenerative or other acquired conditions. Marshall Health has added three clinical neuropsychologists who specialize in the relationship between brain function and behavior, emotion and cognitive functions for both pediatric and adult patients.

Michelle Hudson, Psy.D., specializes in the evaluation and diagnosis of memory loss and dementia, brain injury, stroke, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurological disorders. She earned her Doctor of Psychology from Adler University in Chicago, Illinois. She also completed a psychology residency at Eastern Kansas VA Medical Center in Topeka, Kansas, and a neuropsychology fellowship at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. Hudson is certified by the American Board of Professional Psychology in clinical neuropsychology.





Kristyn Ford, Psy.D., earned her Doctor of Psychology at Marshall University and completed an internship at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina. She specializes in the assessment and management of chronic health conditions including pre-surgical psychological evaluation for bariatric and spinal cord stimulator surgery, cognitive evaluation of ADHD and specific learning disorders, brief psychotherapy for management of chronic health conditions, and adjustment to medical diagnosis and cognitive rehabilitation of acquired brain injury and cognitive training for ADHD.

J. Tyler Rosier, Psy.D., specializes in the evaluation and diagnosis of Alzheimer's, dementia and other neurological conditions in adult and geriatric patients. He earned his Doctor of Psychology at Georgia School of Professional Psychology in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed a residency at Penn Medicine - Lancaster General in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and a fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia.

"The addition of neuropsychology providers and services at Marshall Health expands local access to cognitive disorder assessments, which are vital to diagnosing neurological diseases that increase in incidence as we age," said Paul Ferguson, M.D., professor and chair of neurology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Marshall Neurology opened a dedicated office for neuropsychology services at 1425 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington in 2021. To schedule an appointment, please call Marshall Neurology at 304-691-1787.