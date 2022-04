WV Marquee Daily Showtimes: This week Morbius, The Godfather

Morbius dominates the weekend showing at nearly all WV megaplexes. The 50th Anniversary of "The Godfather" will be celebrated on Sun/Wed. Next Thursday, April 7, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will have an advance showing including a matinee in some locations.

APRIL 8

The Ambulance; Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Everything Everywhere all at Once

APRIL 13

Father Stu

APRIL 15

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore

APRIL 22

Bad Guys; Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent; Northman

APRIL 29

Memory

MAY 6

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

MAY 13

Firestarter

MAY 20

Downtown Abbey A New Era; Men

MAY 27

Top Gun Maverick

JUNE 3

Watcher; Deep in the Heart

JUNE 10

Jurassic World Dominion

JUNE 17

Lightyear

JUNE 24

Elvis ; Blackphone

JUNE 29

Shotgun Wedding

JULY 1

Minions the Rise of Gru

JULY 8

Thor: Love and Thunder

JULY 15

Bed Rest; Where the Crawdads Sing

JULY 22

Nope; Under the Boardwalk; Paws of Fury Legend of Hank

JULY 29

DC League of Super Pets; Bullet Train

THIS WEEKEND

BECKLEY, WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Morbius (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Infinite Storm (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:20

Sat: 12:15, 3:15

Sun: 12:15 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:20

Wed: 12:15 PM



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 1:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM

Thu: 1:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45

Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45

Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45



Umma (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 1:05, 3:25, 6:05, 8:30



X (R) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:25, 9:05



The Batman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30



The Godfather 50 Years (R) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:25

Wed: 3:30, 7:15



Dog (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Sat: 12:10, 8:50

Sun - Thu: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:05, 7:20

TRIADELPHIA, WV

MAARQUEE HIGHLANDS

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Morbius (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Infinite Storm (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Wed: 1:10 PM

Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Dubbed; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 1:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM

Thu: 1:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



X (R)

Fri - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Batman (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30



The Godfather 50 Years (R)

Sun: 3:30, 7:15

Wed: 3:30, 7:15



Dog (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40



jackass forever (R)

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun - Wed: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Thu: 12:20, 9:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13)

Fri - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE SHOWCASE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 4:30, 7:15



The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:45, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 6:30 PM



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Wed: 4:15, 7:30

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 8:45, 9:15, 9:45



Infinite Storm (R) Brief Nudity; Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat & Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Mon - Wed: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Thu: 9:45 PM



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Bloody Images; Dubbed; Language; Some Thematic Material; Suggestive References; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 4:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM

Thu: 4:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Bloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Subttitled; Suggestive References; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:45

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Mon: 4:00, 9:45

Tue: 7:00, 9:45

Wed: 4:00, 9:45

Thu: 7:00, 9:45



Umma (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror

Fri: 5:00, 7:30, 9:40

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 2:45, 5:00, 7:30, 9:40

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:30, 9:40



X (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri: 3:45, 7:30

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 7:30



The Godfather 50 Years (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence

Sun: 3:30, 7:15

Wed: 3:30, 7:15



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



jackass forever (R) Dangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material

Fri: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:25, 9:50

Mon - Thu: 5:00, 7:25, 9:50



Scream (R) Language; Sexual References; Strong Bloody Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sun: 1:05 PM

Mon & Tue: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Thu: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45



Sing 2 (PG)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Mon - Wed: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Thu: 3:20, 9:00



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Action; Language; Rude Humor; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:15

Sat & Sun: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:15

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Early Access (PG) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Wed: 6:00 PM



Morbius (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:45, 9:45

Wed: 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 4:00, 7:00, 8:55, 9:45

Thu: 12:00, 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 8:45, 9:45



Morbius (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15



Infinite Storm (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:45

Mon & Tue: 7:10, 9:45

Thu: 7:10, 9:45



The Lost City (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri - Wed: 12:20, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:20, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30

Thu: 12:20, 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:00, 9:30



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Dubbed; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 1:00 PM

Sat: 7:00 PM

Sun: 1:00 PM

Mon: 7:00 PM

Tue: 1:00 PM

Wed: 7:00 PM

Thu: 1:00 PM



Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (PG-13) Reserved; Subttitled; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Sun: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Mon: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Wed: 1:00, 4:00, 9:35

Thu: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35



X (R) Reserved

Fri: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 7:20, 9:50

Sun - Thu: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50



The Batman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30



The Godfather 50 Years (R) Reserved

Sun: 3:30, 7:15

Wed: 3:30, 7:15



Dog (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00



Uncharted (PG-13) Reserved

Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25



Sing 2 (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 12:45, 3:45

Sun: 12:45 PM

Mon & Tue: 12:45, 3:45

Wed: 12:45 PM

Thu: 12:45, 3:45



Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 12:45 PM

Sat: 12:45, 4:00

Sun: 7:15 PM

Mon - Thu: 12:45, 4:00, 7:15

WYTHEVILLE, VA

MARQUEE WYTHVILLE 8

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) Action; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Thu: 3:00, 6:00



Morbius (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00, 9:15, 9:45

Sun - Thu: 12:30, 1:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:30, 7:00



The Lost City (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50



X (R) Drug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content

Fri & Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun - Wed: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Thu: 1:00 PM



The Batman (PG-13) Disturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence

Fri - Thu: 12:00, 3:45, 7:30



Dog (PG-13) Drug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:35

Sun - Thu: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Uncharted (PG-13) Action; Language; Violence

Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25

Sun - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



Sing 2 (PG)

Sun - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 6:45



Sing 2 (PG) Mild Peril; Mild Violence; Some Rude Material

Fri: 1:00, 4:00, 6:45, 9:20

Sat: 11:50 AM, 6:45, 9:20