New Marshall Health COVID-19 testing tent, hotline hours effective April 4
The Marshall Health COVID-19 Hotline at 304-696-2900 will also now be open 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday to answer questions and concerns about COVID-19.
Additionally, the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Uninsured Program no longer accepts claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment (effective March 22, 2022) nor claims for vaccine administration (effective April 5, 2022). Any individual without insurance will be responsible for the entire cost of COVID-19 testing, similar to any other medical test performed.
Free COVID-19 testing for all community members is available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, at 703 Seventh Avenue in Huntington, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Since opening in March 2020, the Marshall Health drive-thru location has performed nearly 70,000 COVID-19 tests. For additional COVID-19 testing sites, visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department website at cabellhealth.org/covid-19-testing-sites or call their COVID-19 call center at 304-526-3383.