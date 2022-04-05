Pullman Opens Sonic and The Ambulance this Weekend

Two new films for a diversity of viewers with Michael Bay's "The Ambulance" and the animated "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Some cinemas like Pullman will add an anime title, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : The Movie. The FLASHBACK is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Michael Bay's Ambulance has drawn its share of genre specific reviews, such as, "From the initial robbery to the long pursuit, writer Chris Fedak finds enough twists and turns to keep audiences engaged." CinemaBlend wrote, "In the Bay tradition, this film is glossy, loud, and overbearing, and delivered with a wink, it's one of his best works to date."

"Ambulance" is easily the best thing Bay has done in years, existing as a richly ridiculous reminder that no frills and the reliability of proven talent can work wonders for his unique sensibility as a genre main-stay," wrote an Australian critic.

Even a negative review acknowledges, " It Delivers the mindless action the fans of this genre seem to crave."

As a sample of what's coming:

NORTHMAN: In a month that features a superhero movie and a new installment of the Wizarding World franchise, the film that topped all three social polls is the latest from arthouse director Robert Eggers. Granted, The Northman is probably Eggers’ most accessible film yet, starring Alexander Skarsgård as an exiled Viking prince who returns to his war-ravaged home to exact vengeance upon the usurper who killed his father and took over his kingdom. The A-list supporting cast includes Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk, and Eggers is known for his eerie, atmospheric style, which all adds up to an understandably enticing package for moviegoers looking for something other than the usual big-ticket fare.

FANTASTIC BEASTS April 15

The latest entry in the so-called Wizarding World of Harry Potter stories. This third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series follows up with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his cohorts, including the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), as they battle the forces of the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). Mikkelsen stepped in to play Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was removed from the film in a decision that did not sit right with a lot of fans, which may explain why the film isn’t higher on the list, but the Fantastic Beasts movies also haven’t struck quite the same chord with audiences that the Harry Potter films did. That said, there’s still a lot of love for the spectacle-driven franchise, even if it can’t compete with vengeful Vikings or Nicolas Cage.

EVERYTHING ALL AT ONCE

The directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka “Daniels”) are known for a very specific brand of off-kilter humor, as evidenced by their debut feature Swiss Army Man, and they bring the full weight of those sensibilities to bear on this gem out of South by Southwest. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as a weary laundromat owner dealing with family and mundane tax issues who is suddenly visited by an alternate-universe version of her husband (Ke Huy Quan), who tells her she must tap into the infinite other versions of herself and leap through the multiverse in order to save all of existence. The A24 film earned rave reviews upon its limited release just last week, and it looks like exactly the kind of wacky, balls-to-the-wall adventure that makes a strong case for studios taking more chances with original material.

UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT April 22

Nicolas Cage plays himself, approached by a wealthy, adoring fan named Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) to be the special guest at his birthday party for $1 million; when he arrives, he and Javi bond instantly until Cage is informed that he’s actually a dangerous drug lord, and Cage must embody some of his most iconic characters to help save his family. Now, Nic Cage has done meta before, specifically in Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman’s Adaptation, but it’s another thing entirely for him to play himself in a movie that celebrates his eclectic career so affectionately. This is another film that premiered at South by Southwest and earned widespread acclaim (it’s currently at 100% on the Tomatometer with 22 reviews), and paired with Cage’s fan-favorite status and the high-concept story, it’s no wonder folks are looking forward to it.

THIS WEEKEND:

AMBULANCE

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't--his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

One reviewer wrote, "Sonic 2 offers a tender exploration of what it is like to be different and alone, and how being good, even in the face of adversity, pays off in the long run."

An Aussie critic agreed: "It’s all colour and movement as Sonic speeds his way through a plot involving a lot of complicated interstellar magic that I would not go into even if I could."

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE





When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. "It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married." Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. "This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?

FLASHBACK SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure, Drama, SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 18 min.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Richard Griffiths, Jason Isaacs, Gary OldmanDavid Yates

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

HUNTINGTON, WVA

APRIL 8- APRIL 15

AMBULANCE R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













MORBIUS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE LOST CITY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













UMMA PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













X R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE BATMAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













DOG PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













UNCHARTED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













JACKASS FOREVER R

CAST

DIRECTOR













SING 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 16 min.Jake Gyllenhaal, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza GonzálezMichael BayAction/Adventure, Comedy2 hr. 02 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim CarreyJeff FowlerAction/Adventure, Horror, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 44 min.Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese GibsonDaniel EspinosaComedy, Action/Adventure, Romance1 hr. 52 min.Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen YangAdam Nee, Aaron NeeAnimation/Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 45 min.Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Takahiro SakuraiSunghoo ParkHorror1 hr. 24 min.Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Sandra Oh, FIvel Stewart, Tom Yi, MeeWha Alana LeeIris K. ShimHorror1 hr. 45 min.Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stepohen UreTi WestAction/Adventure2 hr. 55 min.Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery WrightMatt ReevesComedy1 hr. 41 min.Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene BlevinsReid Carolin, Channing TatumAction/Adventure1 hr. 56 min.Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia AliRuben FleischerAction/Adventure/Comedy1 hr. 36 min.Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerneyJeff TremaineAnimation, Musical1 hr. 50 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell WilliamsGarth JenningsAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy2 hr. 28 min.Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony RevoloriJon Watts