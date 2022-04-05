Most read
Pullman Opens Sonic and The Ambulance this Weekend
Michael Bay's Ambulance has drawn its share of genre specific reviews, such as, "From the initial robbery to the long pursuit, writer Chris Fedak finds enough twists and turns to keep audiences engaged." CinemaBlend wrote, "In the Bay tradition, this film is glossy, loud, and overbearing, and delivered with a wink, it's one of his best works to date."
"Ambulance" is easily the best thing Bay has done in years, existing as a richly ridiculous reminder that no frills and the reliability of proven talent can work wonders for his unique sensibility as a genre main-stay," wrote an Australian critic.
Even a negative review acknowledges, " It Delivers the mindless action the fans of this genre seem to crave."
As a sample of what's coming:
NORTHMAN: In a month that features a superhero movie and a new installment of the Wizarding World franchise, the film that topped all three social polls is the latest from arthouse director Robert Eggers. Granted, The Northman is probably Eggers’ most accessible film yet, starring Alexander Skarsgård as an exiled Viking prince who returns to his war-ravaged home to exact vengeance upon the usurper who killed his father and took over his kingdom. The A-list supporting cast includes Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk, and Eggers is known for his eerie, atmospheric style, which all adds up to an understandably enticing package for moviegoers looking for something other than the usual big-ticket fare.
FANTASTIC BEASTS April 15
The latest entry in the so-called Wizarding World of Harry Potter stories. This third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series follows up with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his cohorts, including the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), as they battle the forces of the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). Mikkelsen stepped in to play Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was removed from the film in a decision that did not sit right with a lot of fans, which may explain why the film isn’t higher on the list, but the Fantastic Beasts movies also haven’t struck quite the same chord with audiences that the Harry Potter films did. That said, there’s still a lot of love for the spectacle-driven franchise, even if it can’t compete with vengeful Vikings or Nicolas Cage.
EVERYTHING ALL AT ONCE
The directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka “Daniels”) are known for a very specific brand of off-kilter humor, as evidenced by their debut feature Swiss Army Man, and they bring the full weight of those sensibilities to bear on this gem out of South by Southwest. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as a weary laundromat owner dealing with family and mundane tax issues who is suddenly visited by an alternate-universe version of her husband (Ke Huy Quan), who tells her she must tap into the infinite other versions of herself and leap through the multiverse in order to save all of existence. The A24 film earned rave reviews upon its limited release just last week, and it looks like exactly the kind of wacky, balls-to-the-wall adventure that makes a strong case for studios taking more chances with original material.
UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT April 22
Nicolas Cage plays himself, approached by a wealthy, adoring fan named Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) to be the special guest at his birthday party for $1 million; when he arrives, he and Javi bond instantly until Cage is informed that he’s actually a dangerous drug lord, and Cage must embody some of his most iconic characters to help save his family. Now, Nic Cage has done meta before, specifically in Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman’s Adaptation, but it’s another thing entirely for him to play himself in a movie that celebrates his eclectic career so affectionately. This is another film that premiered at South by Southwest and earned widespread acclaim (it’s currently at 100% on the Tomatometer with 22 reviews), and paired with Cage’s fan-favorite status and the high-concept story, it’s no wonder folks are looking forward to it.
THIS WEEKEND:
AMBULANCE
Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't--his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
One reviewer wrote, "Sonic 2 offers a tender exploration of what it is like to be different and alone, and how being good, even in the face of adversity, pays off in the long run."
An Aussie critic agreed: "It’s all colour and movement as Sonic speeds his way through a plot involving a lot of complicated interstellar magic that I would not go into even if I could."
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE
When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. "It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married." Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. "I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!" "While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse." Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. "This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?
FLASHBACK SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX PG-13Action/Adventure, Drama, SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 18 min.
CAST
Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Richard Griffiths, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman
DIRECTOR
David Yates
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
HUNTINGTON, WVA
APRIL 8- APRIL 15
AMBULANCE RSuspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min.
CAST
Jake Gyllenhaal, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González
DIRECTOR
Michael Bay
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:05PM6:10PM9:15PM
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2PGAction/Adventure, Comedy
2 hr. 02 min.
CAST
James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey
DIRECTOR
Jeff Fowler
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Mild Language; Rude Humor; Violence3:20PM3:50PM5:50PM6:20PM6:50PM8:40PM9:10PM9:40PM
MORBIUSPG-13Action/Adventure, Horror, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson
DIRECTOR
Daniel Espinosa
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Intense Action Violence; Some Frightening Images3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM
THE LOST CITYPG-13Comedy, Action/Adventure, Romance
1 hr. 52 min.
CAST
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang
DIRECTOR
Adam Nee, Aaron Nee
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE PG-13Animation/Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Takahiro Sakurai
DIRECTOR
Sunghoo Park
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Dubbed; Language; Some Thematic Material; Suggestive References; Violence4:00PM 2DBloody Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Subttitled; Suggestive References; Violence7:00PM9:35PM
UMMA PG-13Horror
1 hr. 24 min.
CAST
Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Sandra Oh, FIvel Stewart, Tom Yi, MeeWha Alana Lee
DIRECTOR
Iris K. Shim
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Some Thematic Material; Terror5:00PM7:30PM9:45PM
XRHorror
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow, Mia Goth, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stepohen Ure
DIRECTOR
Ti West
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Gory Scenes; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Bloody Violence; Strong Sexual Content4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
THE BATMAN PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright
DIRECTOR
Matt Reeves
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Content; Drug Material; Some Suggestive Material; Strong Language; Strong Violence3:45PM7:30PM
DOGPG-13Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, Ronnie Gene Blevins
DIRECTOR
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
UNCHARTED PG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali
DIRECTOR
Ruben Fleischer
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Language; Violence3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM
JACKASS FOREVERRAction/Adventure/Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean McInerney
DIRECTOR
Jeff Tremaine
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDangerous Stunts; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Crude Material5:00PM7:25PM9:50PM
SING 2PGAnimation, Musical
1 hr. 50 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMEPG-13Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy, Comedy
2 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tony Revolori
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts2DAction; Language; Rude Humor; Violence 4:00PM7:15PM
