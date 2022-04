Calling all teens! Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosts a special Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 8, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Commons Park.

Featuring over 4,000 treat filled Easter eggs along with special prizes, this event is intended for ages 10-17.

Participants must bring their own flashlight. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.